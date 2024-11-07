Drew Brees Siblings: Get to Know Reid and Audrey Brees

Drew Brees is a former NFL quarterback renowned for his prolific passing career, primarily with the New Orleans Saints.

Over 20 seasons, he set multiple records, including all-time marks for passing yards and touchdowns.

Brees led the Saints to their first Super Bowl victory in 2010 and was named Super Bowl MVP.

He was selected to 13 Pro Bowls and retired after the 2020 season, leaving a legacy as one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history.

Siblings

Drew has two siblings, a younger brother named Reid Brees, born in 1981, and a younger half-sister named Audrey Brees from their father’s second marriage.

After their parents divorced when Drew was seven, he and Reid supported each other through the challenges of their upbringing.

Reid played baseball at Baylor University and now works in sales in Colorado.

Career

Brees played college football at Purdue University from 1997 to 2000, where he set several school records and led the Boilermakers to a Big Ten Conference title and a Rose Bowl appearance in 2001.

By the end of his college career, he had amassed over 11,000 passing yards, showcasing his potential as a future NFL star.

Brees was selected by the San Diego Chargers as the 32nd overall pick in the 2001 NFL Draft.

His early years in the NFL were marked by struggles as he worked to establish himself as a starting quarterback.

However, he had a breakout season in 2004, throwing for over 3,000 yards and earning his first Pro Bowl selection.

In 2006, Brees signed with the New Orleans Saints, a franchise that had recently faced significant challenges due to Hurricane Katrina.

His arrival signaled a turning point for the team.

During his time with the Saints from 2006 to 2020, Brees achieved remarkable success.

He led the Saints to their first Super Bowl victory in the 2009 season and was named Super Bowl MVP after throwing for 288 yards and two touchdowns against the Indianapolis Colts.

Over his career, Brees set numerous NFL records, including most career passing yards (80,358), most career touchdown passes (571), most completions (7,142), and most passing yards in a single season (5,208 in 2011).

He was selected to the Pro Bowl 13 times and received accolades such as First-Team All-Pro once and Second-Team All-Pro five times.

In recognition of his charitable work and community involvement, he was honored with the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award in 2006.

Brees announced his retirement from professional football on March 14, 2021.

His departure marked the end of an era for the Saints and left a significant void in the NFL.

Following retirement, he transitioned into broadcasting with NBC Sports as an analyst and engaged in various philanthropic efforts and business ventures.

He also served as an interim assistant coach at Purdue University during their bowl game in December 2021.

Accolades

Brees’ illustrious career is marked by numerous accolades and records that underscore his status as one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history.

He is a Super Bowl champion (XLIV) and was named Super Bowl MVP in the same year.

Over his career, he earned 13 Pro Bowl selections and was recognized as a First-Team All-Pro in 2006, alongside multiple Second-Team All-Pro honors.

Brees was awarded the NFL Offensive Player of the Year twice and received the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award in 2006 for his charitable contributions.

He also won the Maxwell Award as college football’s most outstanding player in 2000 and was a finalist for the Heisman Trophy during his time at Purdue University.

In addition to these honors, Brees set several records, including most career passing yards and touchdowns at the time of his retirement.