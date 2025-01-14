Scarlett Estevez Siblings: Getting to Know Eloise and Ben

Scarlett Madeline Estevez is an American actress, disc jockey, and music and television producer, born on December 4, 2007, in Los Angeles, California.

She began her career at the age of three with national commercials and transitioned into film and television roles.

Notable roles include Megan in Daddy’s Home and its sequel, Trixie in Lucifer, Gwen in Bunk’d, and Violet Rodriguez in Ultra Violet & Black Scorpion.

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Scarlett has two siblings, an older sister named Eloise and a younger brother named Ben.

Eloise is also involved in the entertainment industry, though she might not be as prominently known as Scarlett.

Ben is Scarlett’s younger brother. Like Eloise, there is limited public information about Ben’s activities or involvement in the entertainment industry.

Career

Scarlett began her journey in the entertainment industry at the age of three, initially appearing in national commercials.

This early exposure helped her gain experience and visibility, which eventually led to opportunities in film and television.

Her first significant roles were in short films and feature films, such as The Magic Bracelet (2013) and And Then There Was You (2013).

These early roles helped her build a foundation in acting and prepared her for more prominent parts.

One of her most notable roles was as Megan in the comedy films Daddy’s Home (2015) and its sequel Daddy’s Home 2 (2017).

These films, starring Will Ferrell and Mark Wahlberg, provided Scarlett with a platform to showcase her comedic skills and work alongside well-known actors.

Her portrayal of Megan, the daughter of the main characters, was well-received and contributed to her growing recognition in the industry.

In addition to her film roles, Scarlett has also made a mark in television.

She played the character Trixie Espinoza in the popular Netflix series Lucifer from 2016 to 2021.

This role allowed her to explore a more dramatic side of her acting abilities and be part of a successful show with a dedicated fan base.

Scarlett has also appeared in Disney Channel’s Bunk’d (2019), where she played the role of Gwen.

This role further showcased her versatility as an actress and her ability to adapt to different genres and settings.

More recently, Scarlett starred as Violet Rodriguez in the Disney Channel series Ultra Violet & Black Scorpion (2022).

Accolades

Estevez has been nominated for Imagen Awards multiple times, including in 2021, 2022, and 2023, for Best Young Actor in Television.

Additionally, she was nominated for Young Entertainer Awards in 2016 and 2018 for Best Supporting Young Actress in Feature Films.

While she hasn’t won major awards, her nominations highlight her recognition within the industry for her roles in shows like Lucifer and Ultra Violet & Black Scorpion.

The series Ultra Violet & Black Scorpion itself was nominated for several Imagen Awards, celebrating Latino excellence.