Alex Sarr Siblings: All About Olivier Sarr

Alexandre Dam Sarr is a French professional basketball player born on April 26, 2005, in Bordeaux, France.

He plays as a power forward and center for the Washington Wizards in the NBA.

Sarr was drafted second overall by the Wizards in the 2024 NBA draft.

Before joining the NBA, he played for the Perth Wildcats in the Australian NBL and was part of the Overtime Elite league in the U.S.

Sarr is known for his impressive performance, maintaining the top spot on the Kia Rookie Ladder and being named Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month in December 2024.

Alex has one known sibling, an older brother named Olivier Sarr.

Olivier is also a professional basketball player who has played for the Oklahoma City Thunder in the NBA.

There is no widely recognized information about other siblings, such as a brother named Damian Sarr, although there might be confusion from social media platforms.

Sarr’s journey in basketball began at a young age, influenced by his family’s involvement in the sport.

His early development was marked by joining Real Madrid’s youth team at the age of 14.

This exposure to top-level European youth basketball helped shape his skills and understanding of the game.

Sarr later moved to the United States to join the Overtime Elite Academy, a transition that allowed him to compete against top American talent and adapt to a different style of play.

The Overtime Elite Academy provided him with a platform to enhance his skills and gain visibility among scouts and coaches.

Before entering the NBA draft, Sarr played for the Perth Wildcats in Australia’s National Basketball League (NBL).

This stint was crucial as it gave him professional experience and allowed him to refine his game in a competitive league.

His time in the NBL highlighted his defensive capabilities and athleticism, making him an attractive prospect for NBA teams.

The experience gained in Australia was invaluable, as it prepared him for the physicality and intensity of professional basketball.

Sarr was selected as the second overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft by the Washington Wizards. This high selection indicates the league’s confidence in his potential.

As a young player, Sarr is expected to contribute significantly to the Wizards’ roster, particularly with his defensive skills.

Early in his NBA career, Sarr has already made an impact with his defensive prowess.

He set a franchise record with three consecutive games of 2+ blocks, showcasing his ability to protect the rim and influence games on the defensive end.

While he may face challenges in scoring, his athleticism and defensive capabilities are seen as key assets for the Wizards.

As Sarr continues to develop, he is likely to become a versatile defender who can guard multiple positions.

His athleticism allows him to keep up with quicker opponents and contest shots effectively.

Sarr has accumulated several accolades throughout his early career.

One notable recognition was earning All-OTE Second Team honors in 2023 while playing for the Overtime Elite league.

This achievement showcased his skills against top American talent and highlighted his growth as a player.

Additionally, Sarr contributed significantly to the French junior national team, winning medals in FIBA tournaments.

These include a bronze at the 2022 FIBA U17 World Cup and a silver at the 2023 FIBA U19 World Cup, demonstrating his ability to perform on the international stage.

Sarr’s most significant accolade to date is being selected as the second overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft by the Washington Wizards.

This high selection indicates the league’s confidence in his potential and marks him as one of the top prospects in his class.

As he began his NBA career, Sarr continued to impress.