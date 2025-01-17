Keaton Wallace Siblings: All About Cason Wallace

Keaton Wallace is an American professional basketball player born on February 26, 1999.

He currently plays for the Atlanta Hawks on a two-way contract with the College Park Skyhawks of the NBA G League.

Wallace recently achieved a career-high 27 points in a game against the Chicago Bulls, helping the Hawks win 110-94 despite being undermanned.

He played college basketball for the UTSA Roadrunners and went undrafted in the 2021 NBA draft and has shown significant potential with his recent performances in the NBA.

Siblings

Keaton has one younger brother named Cason Wallace, who plays as a point guard for the Oklahoma City Thunder in the NBA.

The two brothers never overlapped in high school due to their age difference, with Keaton being five years older than Cason.

College career

Wallace played for the University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA) from 2017 to 2021.

During his four-year tenure with the UTSA Roadrunners, he established himself as one of the top scorers in the program’s history.

In his freshman year, Wallace quickly made an impact, averaging 11.4 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game, which earned him a spot on the Conference USA All-Freshman Team.

In his sophomore year, Wallace had a breakout season. He set a program single-season record with 121 three-pointers and averaged 20.2 points, five rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game.

His impressive performance led to him being named to the Second Team All-Conference USA.

This success continued into his junior year, where he averaged 18.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game, earning him Second Team All-Conference USA honors for the second consecutive year.

In his final year at UTSA, Wallace averaged 16.8 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game.

He earned his third Second Team All-Conference USA selection, solidifying his status as one of the top players in the conference.

After completing his college career, Wallace entered the 2021 NBA draft but went undrafted. He began his professional career in the NBA G League.

NBA career

Wallace initially participated in the 2021 NBA Summer League with the Memphis Grizzlies.

He was drafted by the Wisconsin Herd in the NBA G League draft but was traded to the Agua Caliente Clippers.

In February 2023, he briefly signed a two-way contract with the Los Angeles Clippers but was waived without appearing in an NBA game.

In August 2023, Wallace’s rights were traded to the College Park Skyhawks. He initially signed with the Atlanta Hawks in September but was waived.

However, he rejoined the College Park Skyhawks and later signed a two-way contract with the Hawks in July 2024.

This contract allows him to split time between the Hawks and the Skyhawks, providing him with opportunities to develop his skills and potentially secure a full-time NBA roster spot.

Accolades

Wallace has achieved several accolades throughout his basketball career.

During his time at UTSA, Wallace was named to the Conference USA All-Freshman Team as a freshman.

He earned Second Team All-Conference USA honors three times—during his sophomore, junior, and senior years.

He finished his collegiate career second on UTSA’s all-time scoring list with 2,080 points, becoming the second player to surpass the 2,000-point mark.

In his high school career at Richardson High School, Wallace was also recognized for his outstanding performance.

In his senior year, he averaged 22.2 points, 4.6 assists, and 3.9 rebounds per game, earning District 9-6A Offensive Player of the Year honors.

In his professional career, Wallace has achieved significant milestones.

He signed a two-way contract with the Los Angeles Clippers in February 2023, although he was waived without appearing in an NBA game.

Later, he signed a two-way contract with the Atlanta Hawks in July 2024.

This contract allows him to split time between the Hawks and their G League affiliate, the College Park Skyhawks.

He made his official NBA debut with the Atlanta Hawks against the Oklahoma City Thunder, marking a notable step in his professional journey.

Despite facing challenges, Wallace continues to work towards establishing himself as a consistent player in the NBA.