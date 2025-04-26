Milla Jovovich Siblings: Get to Know Marco Jovovich

Milla Jovovich, born Milica Bogdanovna Jovović on December 17, 1975, in Kyiv, Ukraine (then part of the Soviet Union), is a Ukrainian-American actress, model, musician, and fashion designer.

Known for her dynamic roles in science-fiction and action films, she has earned the title “reigning queen of kick-butt” from VH1 in 2006.

Jovovich moved to the United States at age five, settling in Los Angeles, where she began her career as a child model before transitioning to acting.

Her multifaceted career spans blockbuster films, music albums, and fashion ventures, making her a prominent figure in entertainment.

Siblings

Milla has one sibling, a half-brother named Marco Jovovich.

Marco is the son of Milla’s father, Bogdan Jovovich, from his relationship with an Argentine woman whose identity remains undisclosed.

There is little public information about Marco’s personal life or career, and Milla does not appear to maintain a close public relationship with him.

Career

Jovovich began modeling at age 11, gracing the cover of the Italian magazine Lei in 1987, photographed by Herb Ritts.

Her striking looks led to campaigns for brands like Revlon, L’Oréal, Christian Dior, and Versace, and she appeared on covers of Vogue, Cosmopolitan, and Harper’s Bazaar.

By 2004, Forbes named her the highest-paid model in the world.

Her acting career kicked off with her debut in the 1988 TV movie The Night Train to Kathmandu, followed by her first feature film, Two Moon Junction.

She gained international attention at 15 for her role in Return to the Blue Lagoon (1991), though it was her performance as Leeloo in Luc Besson’s The Fifth Element (1997) that catapulted her to stardom.

The Resident Evil franchise (2002–2016), where she played the iconic Alice, solidified her status as an action star, with the series grossing millions despite mixed critical reviews.

Other notable films include The Messenger: The Story of Joan of Arc (1999), Ultraviolet (2006), A Perfect Getaway (2009), and Monster Hunter (2020).

Beyond acting and modeling, Jovovich is a musician who released her debut album, The Divine Comedy, in 1994, blending folk and alternative sounds.

She has contributed to film soundtracks and performed with her experimental band, Plastic Has Memory.

In fashion, she co-created the clothing line Jovovich-Hawk (2003–2008), which was sold at high-end retailers like Fred Segal and Harvey Nichols.

She also owns Creature Entertainment, her production company, showcasing her entrepreneurial spirit.

Accolades

Jovovich has received several awards and nominations for her diverse contributions.

In 2013, she was honored with the Jean Reno Award for International Actress at the CineVegas International Film Festival, recognizing her global impact.

In 2019, she received the Spotlight Award from the Hollywood Critics Association Awards for her career achievements.

Her role in The Claim (2000) earned her the Best Actress award at the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival.

Additionally, her work in the Resident Evil series, while not always critically acclaimed, has cemented her as a cult favorite among sci-fi and action fans, with Allmovie noting her transformation into an “A-list action star.”

Jovovich’s influence extends beyond awards. She has been celebrated for her cultural impact, ranking No. 69 on Ask Men’s Top 99 Women of 2008 list and being dubbed “Every Geek’s Dream Girl” by MTV.

Her advocacy for causes like amfAR, the Ovarian Cancer Research Fund, and environmental conservation has also earned her recognition as a humanitarian.

In 2011, she spoke at Mikhail Gorbachev’s birthday celebration, thanking him for enabling her family’s reunion after their emigration from the Soviet Union.