Iman Perez Siblings: All About Roxane, Pablo and Tess Perez

Iman Perez, born on May 2, 1999, in Paris, France, is a multifaceted talent recognized for her work as a model, actress, and competitive equestrian.

The daughter of Swiss actor Vincent Perez and Senegalese-French actress, director, and screenwriter Karine Silla, Iman was immersed in a creative and culturally rich environment from a young age.

Raised in Paris alongside her siblings, she attended the International School of Paris, where she became fluent in French and English, and later completed her education online.

Her career spans acting in films, modeling for high-profile brands, and competing in international equestrian events, establishing her as a rising star with a dynamic and versatile portfolio.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Siblings

Iman has three siblings, an older half-sister, Roxane Depardieu, and younger twin siblings, Pablo and Tess Perez.

Roxane, born to Karine Silla and renowned French actor Gérard Depardieu, is Iman’s older half-sister.

She maintains a relatively private life, and specific details about her career or public endeavors are scarce, suggesting she prefers to stay out of the spotlight compared to Iman.

Pablo, one of Iman’s younger twin siblings, was born to Vincent Perez and Karine Silla.

Raised in Paris and educated at the International School of Paris, Pablo leads a private life, with little public information available about his professional or personal pursuits.

Also Read: Nathan Lane Siblings: All About Robert and Daniel Lane Jr.

Tess, Pablo’s twin and Iman’s younger sister, sometimes referred to as Tess India Perez, also grew up in Paris with a bilingual upbringing.

Like Pablo, Tess keeps a low public profile, and no specific career details are widely documented.

Career

Perez debuted as an actress in 2011, starring as Fleur in Un Baiser Papillon (A Butterfly Kiss), a film directed by her mother, Karine Silla.

Her filmography grew with roles such as Josette in Le Petit Blond de la Casbah (2023), directed by Alexandre Arcady, and Anaïs in Une affaire d’honneur (2023), directed by her father, Vincent Perez.

Other notable projects include Les Amandiers (2021) and Maître d’Armes (2022), demonstrating her ability to take on diverse cinematic roles.

In 2015, Iman entered the fashion world by signing with Next Model Management and was selected as one of 21 young women for the prestigious Bal des Débutantes in Paris, a high-society event that elevated her visibility.

She became a muse for designer Jean Paul Gaultier and has worked with brands like Dior, Chanel, and L’Oréal, appearing in magazines such as Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar, Flaunt, L’Officiel, and Madame Figaro.

In 2016, she signed with Storm Models, further expanding her fashion career.

A passionate equestrian since age seven, Iman competes in international shows across Europe, beginning to ride under Renault’s colors in 2016 and becoming the face of Miasuki, an elite equestrian clothing brand, in 2017.

She has participated in events like the Longines Paris Eiffel Jumping competition, riding alongside figures like Jessica Springsteen and Jennifer Gates.