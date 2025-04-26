Real Madrid boycott Copa final build-up amid ‘unacceptable’ ref statements

Real Madrid lashed out at the Copa del Rey final referees on the eve of Saturday’s match, labelling complaints about pressure from the club’s television channel “unacceptable” and boycotting all planned pre-match activities in protest.

“These statements… made in a premeditated manner 24 hours before the final against one of the participants, demonstrate, once again, a clear and manifest animosity and hostility of these referees towards Real Madrid,” said Los Blancos in a statement.

Real Madrid refused to take part in the usual press conference, the open training in front of media, the traditional presidents’ dinner and a pre-match photo-call.

Spanish media reported Madrid were considering boycotting the final itself if the referees were not changed, but the reigning La Liga champions released another statement denying that. “Our team has never considered not playing in tomorrow’s final,” said Madrid.

This week, the club’s television channel aired a new video attacking the referee for the final at La Cartuja in Seville, something they have done to various officials this season.

The main match referee Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea, welled up when speaking earlier Friday about pressure officials have faced from Real Madrid TV over the past few months.

“Real Madrid considers the public statements made by the Copa del Rey final referees unacceptable,” said the club in their initial statement.

Madrid took particular issue with the final’s VAR referee Pablo Gonzalez Fuertes suggesting referees were “united” and looking to take collective action against the pressure they had received from Real Madrid TV.

Madrid said his words had “a threatening tone” and suggested action would be taken that was “far removed from the principles of fairness, objectivity and impartiality” necessary for the final.

“In view of the seriousness of what has happened, Real Madrid hopes that those in charge of the RFEF and the refereeing profession will act accordingly, adopting the relevant measures in defence of the prestige of the institutions they represent,” added Madrid.

Los Blancos published an open letter in February claiming Spanish refereeing was “rigged” and “completely discredited”.

Real Madrid have form when it comes to boycotts: in October they stayed away from the Ballon d’Or ceremony because their winger Vinicius Junior was not named the best player in the world.

“Real Madrid does not go where it is not respected,” the club said at the time.

– ‘It’s totally messed up’ –

De Burgos Bengoetxea had spoken about the effect criticism from Real Madrid’s television channel was having on his family life.

“When a child of yours goes to school and there are kids telling him that his father is a ‘thief’ and comes home crying, it’s totally messed up,” De Burgos Bengoetxea told a news conference.

“What I do is try to educate my son, to say that his father is honest, above all honest, who can make mistakes, like any sportsperson,” he continued, becoming emotional.

Wiping away tears, the 39-year-old called for deeper thought on the issue of referee abuse.

“Everyone should reflect about where we want to go, about what we want from sport and from football,” he added.

Gonzalez Fuertes had suggested officials could take further action over Real Madrid TV’s broadcasts in the coming weeks.

“Have no doubt that we are going to have to start taking much more serious measures than we are taking,” said Gonzalez Fuertes.

“We will not continue to allow what is happening. Soon, you will hear from us.

“We are going to make history, because we are not going to continue to bear what we are putting up with.”

Madrid’s behaviour drew ire from La Liga chief Javier Tebas.

“This is not football, this is about control of power,” said Tebas.

“(Madrid) leaks that they will not turn up at the cup final, what thin skin… they don’t want to improve football, they want their own football.”

