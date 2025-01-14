Stephanie Arcila Siblings: Get to Know Steve Arcila Who is Also an Actor

Stephanie Arcila is an American actress born on March 8, 1990, in Miami, Florida.

She is known for her roles in several notable TV series and films, including Fire Country, Don’t Breathe 2, Penny Dreadful: City of Angels and Jenni Rivera: Mariposa de Barrio.

Arcila has also appeared in shows like The Rookie, NCIS, and Supergirl.

She is recognized for her versatility and has been involved in various acting projects across different genres.

Siblings

Stephanie has a younger brother named Steve Arcila, who is also an actor.

However, compared to Stephanie, not much is known about Steve including his personal life or professional career.

Career

Arcila began her acting journey in the early 2010s, initially appearing in smaller roles and guest spots on TV shows.

Her early work included roles in telenovelas and episodic television, which helped her gain experience and build her resume.

One of her notable early roles was in the telenovela Jenni Rivera: Mariposa de Barrio, where she played Rosie Rivera, the sister of the famous Mexican-American singer Jenni Rivera.

This role allowed her to showcase her range by portraying the character at different stages of her life.

Her ability to adapt to different age ranges and storylines was a significant aspect of her performance in this series.

Arcila’s breakthrough came with her role as Bernadette Romero in Penny Dreadful: City of Angels.

This series, set in 1930s Los Angeles, provided her with a significant opportunity to demonstrate her acting abilities in a period drama.

Her experience in this show was particularly meaningful, as she had faced many rejections before landing the part, which made her success even more satisfying.

More recently, Arcila has gained recognition for her role as Gabriela Perez in the CBS series Fire Country.

In this show, she plays a paramedic and firefighter, which allows her to portray a strong and capable Latina character.

This role is significant for her, as she values the representation and diversity it brings to television.

Additionally, she appeared in the horror film Don’t Breathe 2, which further showcases her ability to adapt to different genres and roles.