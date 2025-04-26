Murkomen warns of consequences on claims of organ harvesting 

The government will crack the whip on those found culpable in the ongoing probe on alleged human trafficking in the country.

Interior and National Administration Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen vowed to deal with those implicated in the investigations by competent agencies and act on the recommendations of the taskforce formed by the Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale.

The CS said that though the ministry is seized of the matter, medical practice in organ transplant is a specialized area that has agencies of oversight to ensure compliance.

“We will be guided by the report of the oversight agencies like the KMPDU and others on the way forward and those found culpable will be dealt with as per the law,” affirmed the CS when addressing media after commissioning the newly built DCI Machakos county office.

In the final day of his tour of Lower Eastern Region, Machakos county public stakeholders’ engagement dubbed Jukwaa la Usalama, Murkomen confirmed that when an official complaint is lodged as per the reports, the ministry will responded accordingly.

“If the specialized agencies reveal that there were transgressions, widespread anomalies or areas of fraud, the long arm of the law will not spare anyone irrespective of their status in society,” said the CS.

Similarly, the CS praised the move by Health CS Aden Duale to form a taskforce to probe the matter and give recommendations on the way forward.

He disclosed that the ministry is yet to get specific complaints on the matter but promised to escalate the same to the police and the agencies regulating the sector.

Also, the CS weighed in on the issue of security of patients in public and private hospitals, citing recent incidents at KNH and the MTRH.

“Thorough investigations are underway and will take action based on the findings,” promised the CS.

Murkomen, nevertheless, stressed the importance of all health facilities installing CCTV cameras.

“This will help with the probe and also to secure the facilities and monitor the acts, whether it’s a pattern or one-off.”

The CS said the Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja or DCI director Amin Mohammed will give the way forward once the probe is complete.

CS Murkomen said it was important that all business premiers install CCTV cameras to help curb crime.

The CS was joined by PS Internal security and National Administration Raymond Omollo, Regional Commissioner Paul Rotich among other top security officers.