Kathryn Prescott Siblings: Meet Megan and Ben Prescott

Kathryn “Kat” Prescott, born on June 4, 1991, in Palmers Green, London, England, is a British actress and photographer known for her compelling performances in television and film.

Rising to fame with her role as Emily Fitch in the BAFTA-winning teen drama Skins (2007–2010), Prescott has established herself as a versatile talent in the entertainment industry.

Beyond acting, she is a professional photographer whose work has been showcased in exhibitions, and she is an advocate for mental health, animal rights, and LGBTQ+ representation.

Despite a life-altering accident in 2021, when she was struck by a cement truck in Brooklyn, New York, Prescott has shown resilience, continuing her creative pursuits, including directing and producing short films.

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Kathryn has two siblings, her fraternal twin sister, Megan Prescott, and a younger brother, Ben Prescott.

Born six minutes after Kathryn on June 4, 1991, Megan is also an actress and bodybuilder, best known for her role as Katie Fitch, Emily’s twin sister, in Skins.

The sisters’ on-screen chemistry as the Fitch twins mirrored their real-life bond, though their characters had contrasting personalities.

Megan made her acting debut alongside Kathryn in a 2008 episode of the soap opera Doctors, playing Charlotte Wilcox to Kathryn’s Amy Wilcox.

Beyond acting, Megan has studied television production with a focus on directing and was diagnosed with autism and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder in December 2021.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, she started an OnlyFans page to support herself financially.

Megan’s dedication to her sister was evident after Kathryn’s 2021 accident, as she navigated global travel restrictions to be by her side, publicly sharing updates to raise awareness and secure travel approval.

On the other hand, little is known publicly about Megan’s younger brother, Ben.

Career

Prescott’s acting career began in 2008 with a guest role alongside her sister Megan in the BBC soap opera Doctors, playing twin sisters in the episode “Dare, Double Dare, Truth.”

Her breakthrough came in 2009 when she was cast as Emily Fitch in the third, fourth, and seventh series of Skins, a groundbreaking British teen drama exploring issues like sexuality, mental health, and identity.

Her portrayal of Emily, a young lesbian navigating her identity opposite her homophobic twin Katie (played by Megan), earned her critical acclaim and a dedicated fanbase, particularly for the fan-favorite “Naomily” storyline.

Following Skins, Prescott starred as Carter Stevens in the MTV teen drama Finding Carter (2014–2015), playing a girl who discovers she was abducted as a child.

The role showcased her ability to carry a series, earning praise for her emotional depth.

Other notable TV roles include Amira Dudayev in 24: Legacy (2017), Penelope in Reign (2014), and appearances in Casualty (2012), Being Human (2013), and The Dovekeepers (2015).

In film, she played CJ in A Dog’s Journey (2019), a comedy-drama, and appeared in movies like The Hive (2015), To the Bone (2017), and Dude (2018).

Prescott has also ventured into directing and writing, debuting with the narrative short Jane (2019), which explores heroin addiction, and the documentary short Gina (2022), made in association with Homeless Health Care Los Angeles.

Gina won Best Documentary Short at the Austin Film Festival and First Prize Documentary Short at the Flickers Rhode Island International Film Festival, highlighting her growing influence behind the camera.

Her photography has been featured in exhibitions like “What Makes Us Care” (2013) in London, and she collaborated with The Big Issue Foundation and Centrepoint to raise funds for homelessness initiatives.

In September 2021, Prescott’s career was paused after a cement truck struck her in Brooklyn, causing severe injuries, including fractures to her pelvis, legs, foot, and hand.

She narrowly avoided paralysis and spent nearly a month in the hospital.

Accolades

While Prescott has not received major individual acting awards, her work on Skins contributed to the series winning two BAFTA Awards, including the Audience Award in 2009, recognizing its cultural impact and ensemble cast.

Her performance as Emily Fitch remains iconic, with fans on platforms like Reddit crediting her for influencing their understanding of queer representation, particularly through the “Naomily” storyline.

Her documentary short Gina (2022) marked a significant achievement, earning prestigious awards including Best Documentary Short, Austin Film Festival and First Prize Documentary Short, Flickers Rhode Island International Film Festival.