Lucien Laviscount Siblings: Getting to Know Louis and Jules Laviscount

Lucien Leon Laviscount was born on June 9, 1992, in Burnley, Lancashire, England, and raised in Read, Ribble Valley.

The son of Eugene Laviscount, a professional bodybuilder of Antiguan descent, and Sonia Laviscount, of English descent, Lucien grew up in a supportive household that nurtured his ambitions.

From a young age, he showed an interest in performing, attending Carol Godby’s theatre workshop in Bury and landing his first acting role at age 10 in a Marks & Spencer commercial.

His education at Ribblesdale High School in Clitheroe, where he earned 10 GCSEs, provided a strong foundation before he pursued acting full-time.

Laviscount’s biracial heritage (African-Antiguan and English) and Lancastrian roots have shaped his identity, which he proudly embraces in his work and public life.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Lucien is the middle child of three brothers, with Louis Laviscount as the eldest and Jules Laviscount as the youngest.

Born around 1990, Louis is approximately 35 years old as of 2025. Described as a private individual, Louis has been noted for his involvement in golf, previously affiliated with Pleasington Golf Club.

Reports suggest he participated in professional golf events as recently as 2017, though it’s unclear if he continues to compete professionally.

Unlike Lucien, Louis keeps a low profile, with limited public information about his current career or personal life.

The youngest sibling, Jules, was born around 1993, making him approximately 32 years old.

Like Lucien, Jules attended Ribblesdale Technology College, and he reportedly works at Burnley College.

Jules maintains a modest social media presence, occasionally sharing glimpses of his life and his admiration for Lucien.

In a heartfelt 2020 Instagram post, Jules celebrated Lucien’s birthday, writing, “Happy birthday bro @its_lucien. Looked after me since day one and I’m proud to say I’m your little bro.”

Also Read: Nathan Lane Siblings: All About Robert and Daniel Lane Jr.

Career

Laviscount’s career spans over two decades, marked by versatility across television, film, music, and even reality TV.

His acting debut came at age 10 in a Marks & Spencer campaign, followed by roles in British series like Clocking Off (2002) and Johnny and the Bomb.

His breakthrough arrived in 2007 when he joined the cast of the teen drama Grange Hill as Jake Briggs, a role that showcased his natural talent.

Laviscount continued to build his resume with prominent roles in British television, including Ben Richardson in Coronation Street (2009) and Jonah Kirby in Waterloo Road (2010–11).

His transition to American television came in 2015 with a regular role as Earl Grey in FOX’s horror-comedy Scream Queens.

He further expanded his international presence with roles in Sony Crackle’s Snatch (2017–18) and The CW’s Katy Keene (2020), where he played Alexander Cabot.

In 2021, Laviscount skyrocketed to global fame with his portrayal of Alfie, Emily’s charming British love interest, in Emily in Paris.

Joining the Netflix series in its second season, he became a fan favorite, earning a series regular spot in season 4.

His chemistry with Lily Collins’ character and his authentic Lancastrian accent (contrasting Alfie’s cockney one) won over audiences worldwide.

Beyond television, Laviscount has appeared in films like The Bye Bye Man (2017), This Time Next Year (2024), and starred in Shakira and Cardi B’s Puntería music video in 2024.

Outside acting, Laviscount explored music, signing with SK Records and releasing his debut single “Dance With You” in 2012, though it did not chart successfully.

He also ventured into business, co-owning two London establishments with Zac Lichman: The Shop NW10, a cocktail bar and café opened in 2018, and The Wealthy Beggar, a dive bar launched in 2022.

His participation in reality TV, notably finishing fifth in Celebrity Big Brother in 2011, and charitable efforts, such as playing in Soccer Aid 2022 and running a soup kitchen for the homeless in 2018, highlight his multifaceted career.

Accolades

While Laviscount has not amassed a vast collection of major awards, his performances have earned recognition and nominations.

In 2018, he was nominated for Best Supporting Actor at the National Film Awards UK for his role in Snatch, a testament to his growing influence in the industry.

His fifth-place finish in Celebrity Big Brother 2011, though not an award, underscored his popularity at just 19 years old.

Laviscount’s most significant accolade may be his global fanbase, particularly following Emily in Paris.