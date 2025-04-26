Ruto Extends Term Of Femicide Taskforce By 60 Days

President William Ruto has extended the term of the femicide taskforce by an additional 60 days. The extension will allow the team more time to complete its work and submit a final report.

The President had appointed the 42-member taskforce on January 10, 2025, to address the growing number of femicide cases in the country.

The team is led by former Chief Justice Nancy Baraza and is tasked with assessing, reviewing, and recommending ways to strengthen the country’s legal, institutional, and policy response to gender-based violence (GBV) and femicide.

Members of the taskforce include Ann Ireri, Sam Thenya, James Nombi, Michael Kariuki, Faith Odhiambo, Linda Musumba, Seth Masese, Gloria Wawira, Shem Nyakutu, Anthony Nzioki, Linah Kilimo, Nobert Talam, Edna Ngare, Lucy Njeri, and Beatrice Karwitha, among others.

Chief of Staff and Head of Public Service Felix Koskei announced the extension through a gazette notice dated April 25, 2025. The notice indicated that the taskforce now has until June 8, 2025, to submit its final report.

“It is notified for the general information of the public that His Excellency Hon. William Samoei Ruto, President of the Republic of Kenya and Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Forces has extended the term of the Technical Working Group on Gender-Based Violence (GBV) including Femicide, for a period of sixty (60) days, with effect from the 9th April, 2025 up to 8th June, 2025,” the notice reads.