Alice Eve Siblings: All About Jack Eve and George Eve

Alice Eve, born on February 6, 1982, in London, England, is a British-American actress known for her captivating performances across film, television, and theater.

The daughter of renowned actors Trevor Eve and Sharon Maughan, she was immersed in the world of show business from an early age.

With English, Irish, and Welsh ancestry, Alice grew up between London and Los Angeles, attending prestigious schools like Bedales, More House, and Westminster School before studying English at St Catherine’s College, Oxford.

Alice’s career spans a wide range of genres, from romantic comedies to science fiction blockbusters, establishing her as a versatile talent in the entertainment industry.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Siblings

Alice has two younger brothers, Jack Eve and George Eve, with whom she shares a close bond.

Jack Eve has occasionally been spotted with Alice at public events, such as a lunch outing in Beverly Hills in 2014, where the siblings were seen enjoying each other’s company, laughing and sharing moments of camaraderie.

George Eve, similarly, keeps a low profile but was photographed with Alice in 2023 during a trip to Barbados for a friend’s wedding, where they were seen relaxing and enjoying the Caribbean sun.

Unlike Alice, neither Jack nor George has pursued acting as a career, and little public information exists about their professional endeavors.

Also Read: Clint Howard Siblings: All About Ron Howard

Career

Eve’s acting career began with her debut in 2004, playing a minor role as Martha Guthrie in the BBC television film Hawking, alongside Benedict Cumberbatch.

That same year, she appeared in the period drama Stage Beauty.

Her early work included television roles in BBC dramas like The Rotters’ Club and Agatha Christie’s Poirot, as well as stage performances in plays directed by Trevor Nunn, such as Rock ‘n’ Roll by Tom Stoppard in 2006, which she later reprised on Broadway in 2007.

Her breakthrough came in 2010 with leading roles in the romantic comedy She’s Out of My League, where her parents also played her character’s parents, and as Charlotte York’s Irish nanny, Erin, in Sex and the City 2.

Alice gained further recognition for her role as Dr. Carol Marcus in Star Trek Into Darkness (2013), co-starring with Chris Pine and Benedict Cumberbatch.

Other notable film credits include Men in Black 3 (2012), Before We Go (2014) opposite Chris Evans, Criminal (2016), Replicas (2018), and Bombshell (2019), where she portrayed FOX News anchor Ainsley Earhardt. On television, she has had recurring roles in HBO’s Entourage (2011) as Sophia, a journalist, and in Marvel’s Iron Fist (2018) as Mary Walker.

She also appeared in the 2016 Black Mirror episode “Nosedive” and the 2020 miniseries Belgravia.

Beyond acting, Alice has ventured into producing, notably with the 2013 drama Death of a Farmer, starring her parents, and has expressed interest in screenwriting.