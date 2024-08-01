Alison Brie Schermerhorn is an American actress known for her roles in Mad Men as Trudy Campbell and Community as Annie Edison.

She also voiced Diane Nguyen in BoJack Horseman and starred in GLOW, earning multiple award nominations.

Brie’s film credits include The Post, Promising Young Woman and Somebody I Used to Know, which she co-wrote and starred in alongside her husband, Dave Franco.

She graduated from the California Institute of the Arts and has been active in the industry since 2004.

Siblings

Alison has two younger siblings, a sister named Lauren and a brother named Anthony.

Lauren works as a financial advisor and has been described by Brie as a perfectionist, often likened to Martha Stewart for her hosting skills.

The siblings share a close bond, having performed together in their childhood.

Career

Brie began acting in community theater at a young age, performing in productions at the Jewish Community Center in Los Feliz, with one of her earliest roles being Toto in The Wizard of Oz.

After completing high school, she pursued her passion for acting by enrolling at the California Institute of the Arts, where she earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in Acting in 2005.

During her time there, she also studied abroad at the Royal Scottish Academy of Music and Drama, further honing her craft.

Brie’s breakout role came when she was cast as Annie Edison in the NBC sitcom Community from 2009 to 2015.

Created by Dan Harmon, the show became a cult favorite and showcased Brie’s comedic timing and charm.

Her character, a high-achieving and somewhat neurotic student, resonated with audiences and allowed her to display her range as an actress.

Simultaneously, Brie gained critical acclaim for her role as Trudy Campbell in the AMC drama Mad Men, which aired from 2007 to 2015.

Set in the 1960s advertising world, the series earned numerous awards and accolades, and Brie’s performance contributed significantly to the show’s success.

Srudy, the wife of Pete Campbell, was a complex character who navigated the challenges of her era, allowing Brie to demonstrate her dramatic abilities.

TV works

In addition to her television work, Brie has appeared in several films.

She starred in Scream 4 in 2011, where she played a supporting role in the iconic horror franchise.

Brie also appeared in The Five-Year Engagement in 2012 and The Post in 2017, which was directed by Steven Spielberg and featured an ensemble cast including Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks.

Her voice acting is another notable aspect of her career, particularly her role as Diane Nguyen in the critically acclaimed animated series BoJack Horseman, which aired from 2014 to 2020.

Brie’s portrayal of the complex character earned her praise and showcased her ability to convey deep emotions through voice alone.

Additionally, she voiced Princess Unikitty in The Lego Movie and its sequels, further expanding her repertoire in animated films.

Another significant milestone in Brie’s career was her role in the Netflix series GLOW, which aired from 2017 to 2019.

In this series, she played Ruth Wilder, an aspiring actress who joins a women’s wrestling promotion in the 1980s.

The show received critical acclaim for its writing, performances, and representation of women in sports and entertainment.

Brie’s performance in GLOW earned her several award nominations, including Critics’ Choice Television Awards. In recent years, Brie has continued to take on diverse roles.

She starred in Promising Young Woman, a darkly comedic thriller released in 2020 that garnered widespread acclaim.

Additionally, she co-wrote and starred in Somebody I Used to Know, a romantic comedy directed by her husband, Dave Franco, showcasing her talents both in front of and behind the camera.

Awards and accolades

Brie has received numerous awards and nominations throughout her career, reflecting her talent and versatility as an actress.

She gained significant recognition for her role as Trudy Campbell in Mad Men, which earned her a Screen Actors Guild Award.

Brie is particularly noted for her performance as Ruth Wilder in the Netflix series GLOW, for which she received two Golden Globe nominations and multiple Critics’ Choice Award nominations.

Additionally, she was nominated for the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series for her work on GLOW.

Her voice role as Diane Nguyen in BoJack Horseman also garnered acclaim, contributing to her reputation in both live-action and animated performances.