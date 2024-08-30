Alison Sweeney is an actress, reality TV show host, and author with an estimated net worth of $9 million. Sweeney is best known for her long-running role as Samantha “Sami” Brady on the popular daytime soap opera “Days of Our Lives,” a character she initially portrayed from 1993 to 2015 before returning as a series regular in 2021. Alongside her acting career, Sweeney gained further recognition as the host of the reality competition series “The Biggest Loser” starting in 2007.

Alison Sweeney Net Worth $9 Million Date of Birth September 19, 1976 Place of Birth Los Angeles, California Nationality American Profession Actress, Reality TV Show Host, and Author

In addition to her acting and hosting roles, Alison has actively participated in philanthropic efforts, including co-hosting several Jerry Lewis MDA Telethons to raise funds for muscular dystrophy. She also operates alisonsweeney.com, a website focused on fitness and health for moms.

Early Life

Born on September 19, 1976, in Los Angeles, California, Alison Sweeney grew up in a family of Irish descent with two brothers. Her early start in show business began at just five years old when she appeared in a Kodak commercial. She quickly made her way onto television screens, featuring in episodes of popular series such as “Simon & Simon,” “St. Elsewhere,” “Webster,” and “Tales from the Darkside.” Initially, Sweeney attended UCLA to study economics, but she left before graduating to pursue her burgeoning acting career.

Days of Our Lives

Alison Sweeney made her first appearance on “Days of Our Lives” in 1987 as a younger version of Adrienne Johnson Kiriakis, but it wasn’t until 1993 that she became a regular on the show, taking on the role of the teenage Sami Brady. Over the years, Sami became a fan favorite, known for her dramatic and often tumultuous storylines, including her romantic entanglements and protective nature as a mother. Sweeney’s portrayal of Sami earned her multiple Daytime Emmy and Soap Opera Digest Award nominations. After a lengthy stint, she stepped away from the show in 2015, but she made several returns in 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2020 before becoming a series regular again in 2021.

The Biggest Loser

Sweeney’s television career reached new heights when she took over as host of “The Biggest Loser” in 2007, replacing Caroline Rhea. The reality show focused on contestants competing to lose the most weight, guided by trainers who provided workout and nutrition plans. The show’s format included weekly challenges and eliminations based on weight loss percentage. Sweeney hosted the show through its 16th season in 2015, earning $45,000 per episode for her role as host.

Further Television Career

Beyond her iconic role on “Days of Our Lives” and her hosting duties on “The Biggest Loser,” Sweeney has made numerous appearances on other television shows and in Hallmark movies. Early in her career, she starred in the ABC sitcom “Family Man” and the NBC miniseries “Brand New Life.” She also appeared in TV films such as “The End of Innocence” and “Night Sins,” and had a guest role on “Friends” in 2001. Her other notable television credits include “Fear Factor,” “American Dreams,” “Las Vegas,” “Mercy,” and “Beat Bobby Flay.”

Also Read: Alan Ritchson Net Worth: How Much Is The Actor Worth?

Sweeney has also become a familiar face in Hallmark television movies, starring in titles like “Second Chances,” “Murder, She Baked,” “Love on the Air,” “The Irresistible Blueberry Farm,” and “Christmas At Holly Lodge.” Starting in 2019, she began starring in the Hallmark series “Chronicle Mysteries,” portraying podcast host Alex McPherson. Her other Hallmark holiday movie credits include “Time For You to Come Home for Christmas,” “Good Morning Christmas!” and “Open by Christmas.”

Personal Life

Alison Sweeney married David Sanov in July 2000 after dating for nearly three years. The couple has two children, a son and a daughter, and they reside in Los Angeles, California. Sweeney has been open about her struggles with weight, particularly during the 1990s, which she documented in her 2004 memoir “All the Days of My Life (So Far).” Her personal journey with weight management was a key factor in her decision to host “The Biggest Loser.”

In terms of real estate, Sweeney purchased a 4,000-square-foot mansion in the hills of Los Angeles for $1.795 million in 2006. The property is now valued between $3-4 million. In May 2024, she listed the home as a rental for $30,000 per month.

Alison Sweeney Net Worth

Alison Sweeney net worth is $9 million.