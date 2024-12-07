All Set as 90 Delegates Ready to Elect New FKF Boss 

The Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Electoral Board Friday affirmed its preparedness ahead of the long awaited presidential elections at the Kasarani Indoor Arena on Saturday December 7 as eight candidates eye the biggest seat in the Kenyan football.

The presidential election has attracted eight candidates namely; Doris Petra, Tom Alila, Sam Ocholla, Sammy ‘Kempes’ Owino, Barry Otieno, Cleophas ‘Toto’ Shimanyula, Hussein Mohammed and Chris Amimo.

90 delegates will cast their vote for the next FKF boss alongside ten National Executive Committee (NEC) members to succeed outgoing president Nick Mwendwa, whose eight-year reign has elapsed.

The Electoral Board chairman Hesbon Owilla said in the event the first round winner fails to attain the 50+ threshold which translates to 46 votes, the top three candidates will square it again in the second round.

And if the winner of the second round does not again get the 50+ of the vote, then the top two candidates will face off in the third round and the winner will be decided by the simple majority.

“If in the first round, there is no outright winner with 50+ one, the first three candidates will go for the second round. Now, if in the second round, where there are three candidates, still we don’t get 50 +one, then we’ll eliminate the candidate who runs third, and then the first two candidates will go for the third and final round, which essentially will be a simple majority win,” said Owilla.

The Board has also set out tough guidelines for the candidates and delegates during the election that kicks off at 9 am.

“One key thing that we have not taken lightly is the matter of security. And I want to assure all the candidates, all the stakeholders who will be with us tomorrow, that we’ve put in place adequate security measures.”

“The campaign period officially ends today (Friday), and when you come to Kasarani, please come as a decent delegate. No branding, no campaign, no chanting, no shouting, no carrying of any material that suggests that you are leaning towards any candidate whatsoever. We will respect your choice, but also respect the process that the process needs to be a process that is characterized by integrity,” he added.