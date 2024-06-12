All Stalled Development Projects Will be Completed – Kindiki 

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki now says that the government will complete all stalled development projects in the country.

Speaking in Chuka, Tharaka Nithi county, Kindiki said that the state will also launch new projects to spur economic prosperity from the grassroots.

He insisted that all this will be done, before President William Ruto returns to seek votes for his second term, in 2027.

“I want to give you the commitment of the government of Kenya that we will revive, build and complete all those (stalled) roads and we will build new ones in this administration. Therefore before President William Ruto comes to us for a second term, we will have addressed those issues. This is not a talking government,” Kindiki said.

He was in Chuka to launch the Fourth Medium Term Plan (MTP-IV) 2023-2027, which is the final 5-Year Plan under the Kenya Vision 2030.

Kenya Kwanza’s Bottom Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA) is aligned to the Kenya Vision 2030 Plan, and is aimed at Transforming Kenya’s economy, politics and social affairs to turn the country into a newly industrialising middle income nation by the year 2030.

Kindiki further explained that in the first two years of the current administration, not much has been achieved because of the many issues they have had to fix.

He said these issues include settling debts by the previous administration and stabilising the economy.

Kindiki assured that, that is now done and the government has now embarked on developing the country starting with the coming financial year.

He urged Chuka residents and leaders to support the Finance Bill, 2024 to actualise these projects.

“The first two years we have not been able to do much and that is the honest truth.

“The government could not do much because we are paying debts, we are stabilising the economy but now going forward you are going to see the President here, other ministers here, PSs and they are not just coming to visit. They will be coming to launch, commission and bring the various projects that we are now rolling out from this financial year,” Kindiki said.