Nakuru Senator Tabitha Karanja in London hospital- Governor Kihika says

Nakuru Senator Tabitha Karanja is hospitalised in London battling undisclosed disease, Governor Susan Kihika confirmed.

Speaking in an interview with ‘Kogi’s Corner’ YouTube channel, Kihika cleared the air on the bad blood between her and the Senator, citing that they have not seen eye-to-eye on matters of county leadership.

She drew comparisons with her perfect working relationship with the Members of County Assembly (MCAs) and lawmakers, while questioning the genesis of her tiff with Karanja.

“I’m truthful and can’t lie and say that we work very well with the Senator. I’ve never heard of a woman complaining about another woman giving birth, it is very un-African,” she stated. “I don’t know what the problem is, but I wanted to take this opportunity to wish her a quick recovery. I know she’s hospitalised in London,” the Governor added without divulging more details.

“It’s not right to kick someone when they are down, even if you don’t relate well. I’d like to tell her that children are a blessing from God and we can’t say that we won’t sire because we’re in leadership.”

Further, she condemned Senator Karanja for using personal matters to settle political scores. Instead, she advised her to focus on delivering services to Nakuru residents and refrain from spreading propaganda.

“I have no problem with her as long as we keep doing our work. Come 2027, we’ll see. I know what she’s trying to achieve but she’s going about it the wrong way,” Kihika pointed out.

“Let me advise her; don’t be so personal. Let people see your work and they’ll vote you in, but to spread propaganda, lies, taint someone’s image and also drag their children to this, it doesn’t go very far.”

The feud between the two leaders has been going on for months, with the Senator previously even calling for Kihika’s impeachment.

In March, Senator Karanja called out Kihika for extending beyond the stipulated three-month maternity leave and called for her to either resign or face impeachment.

“In short, the county government is at a standstill as we speak. Our other major concern is that there were serious issues left behind, including, among others, the reopening of the War Memorial Hospital, which the court ordered to be reopened last year, yet up to now, it has not been opened,” Karanja stated at the time.

The absence of Kihika in office for long had caused concerns.