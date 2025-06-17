Allisyn Snyder Siblings: Getting to Know Josie

Allisyn Snyder, born Allisyn Ashley Arm on April 25, 1996, in Glendale, California, is an American actress, writer, director, and artist.

Known for her vibrant presence in the entertainment industry, she began her career at the age of four, quickly establishing herself as a versatile talent.

Snyder gained prominence through her roles as Zora Lancaster on Disney Channel’s Sonny with a Chance and its spin-off So Random!, as well as her portrayal of the quirky Heather Wilmore on NBC’s A.P. Bio.

Beyond acting, she has expanded her creative footprint as a co-owner of Watch The Footage Productions, a prolific artist with gallery showings since age 15, and a director whose debut feature, Howdy, Neighbor!, premiered at Screamfest 2023.

Allisyn has a younger sister named Josie, with whom she shares a close bond and creative interests.

The two have trained together in trapeze, an activity that highlights their shared adventurous spirit and commitment to physical arts.

While Josie does not appear to pursue a public career in entertainment like Allisyn, her presence in Allisyn’s life is notable.

Snyder’s career began in childhood, with her first television appearance in 2002 on the medical drama Strong Medicine after being discovered in acting class by manager Lynne Marks.

She appeared in over 60 commercials and secured roles on shows like Friends, Judging Amy, and Still Standing.

At 11, she landed the role of Zora Lancaster on Sonny with a Chance, a Disney Channel series starring Demi Lovato, which led to her starring in the spin-off So Random!, where her comedic timing and character voices shone.

Her role as Heather Wilmore on A.P. Bio, opposite Glenn Howerton and Patton Oswalt, earned her critical praise, with Decider calling her “TV’s Greatest Scene Stealer” for her ability to generate humor with minimal dialogue.

Transitioning to behind-the-camera work, Snyder began writing sketches for AwesomenessTV at 17, with some airing on Nickelodeon.

At 18, she created the YouTube series Astrid Clover, producing over 350 episodes over seven years with her husband, Dylan Snyder, and collaborator Joey Luthman.

In 2016, she co-founded Watch The Footage Productions with Dylan, producing short films like Nasty Habits and Room 566.

Her directorial debut, the queer screen-life horror film Howdy, Neighbor!, premiered at the TCL Chinese Theatre in 2023.

Snyder’s artistic endeavors extend to visual art, with gallery showings since her teens, and she produces live theater with the Factory Superstars collective in Los Angeles. filmmaking.