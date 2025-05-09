Alyssa Reid Siblings: A Closer Look at the Singer’s Family Tree

Alyssa Reid, born on March 15, 1993, in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, is a singer-songwriter who has carved a unique path in the music industry.

Raised in Brampton, Ontario, Reid’s early life was marked by frequent moves across Canada due to her family’s circumstances, which she credits for giving her the resilience and life experience needed to navigate the competitive world of music.

Of Irish, Ukrainian, and Greek heritage, Reid showed an early aptitude for music, writing her first song at age seven and starting vocal lessons at nine.

Her distinctive vocal style developed through years of dedication, leading to her discovery after posting a viral YouTube parody of Justin Bieber’s “One Less Lonely Girl,” reimagined as “One Less Lonely Boy.”

Beyond music, Reid is a multifaceted individual, having studied Environmental Studies at the University of Toronto and currently playing rugby for the Toronto Scottish R.F.C.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Alyssa has a sister and a brother.

However, not much is known about the singer’s siblings, including their career or personal lives as they lead a private life compared to their famous sister.

Career

Reid’s career began in 2008 when she competed on the Canadian reality show The Next Star, reaching the top six finalists at age 15.

This exposure laid the groundwork for her breakthrough in 2011 with the single “Alone Again,” featuring P. Reign, which soared to number two in the UK and earned platinum certifications in Canada.

Her debut album, The Game, released in 2011 through Wax Records, showcased her pop sensibilities and songwriting talent, with collaborations alongside producers like Billy Steinberg.

Also Read: Laila Morse Siblings: Meet Gary and Jackie Oldman

Subsequent albums, Time Bomb (2014) and Phoenix (2015), further established her as a versatile artist, with hits like “Satisfaction Guaranteed” reaching number 25 on the Canadian Hot 100.

From 2018 to 2020, Reid explored a darker, more experimental sound under the alias ASHS, releasing the Burnout EP and collaborating with major labels like Universal Music Group and Republic Records.

Beyond her own music, Reid has written for artists like Virginia to Vegas, Bülow, and Alessia Cara, and worked as a creative director in Sweden, Los Angeles, and Toronto.

Her tours, including the 2011 Canadian Tour with Neverest and her 2012 UK tour, highlight her international appeal, while her recent single “Oceans” marks a return to releasing music under her own name.

Accolades

In 2011, Reid was nominated for a MuchMusic Video Award for Pop Video of the Year for “Alone Again,” a testament to her rapid rise in the Canadian music scene.

The following year, she earned a Juno Award nomination for Best New Artist, performing at the ceremony alongside the Ottawa Symphony Orchestra.

Her commercial success is underscored by multiple certifications from Music Canada: “Alone Again” achieved triple platinum status, “Satisfaction Guaranteed” went gold, and her collaborations, such as Jesse Labelle’s “Heartbreak Coverup” and Virginia to Vegas’s “We Are Stars,” also earned gold certifications.

Reid’s contributions as a songwriter and her ventures under the ASHS pseudonym further cement her reputation as a dynamic figure in pop music.