Amadoh Released as Governor Nassir Distances Self from Blogger’s Abduction, Sexual Assault

Police Monday failed to charge Mombasa county lands executive Mohammed Hussein, popularly known as Amadoh, after his lawyers produced Hight Court orders barring his arrest and prosecution.

He was supposed to be charged in relation to the abduction and alleged sodomy of a Mombasa blogger who insulted Governor Abdulswamad Nassir and his mother in a viral video.

Amadoh had been summoned to appear before the DCI on Monday morning.

His arrest on Sunday caught him, his junior officers, colleagues and the Governor’s office unawares.

Amadoh was arrested at CJ’s Restaurant where he had gone for coffee on Sunday at around 5.30pm and was held overnight.

At the Shanzu Law Court, hundreds of his supporters thronged the premises, as police struggled to control the rising crowds.

However, as word emerged that he was not going to be charged they moved out and headed for Governor Abdulswamad Nassir’s office in the CBD, where a press briefing was to be held.

Having been released, he arrived at the Governor’s office, at 2.10pm, amid a hero’s welcome, with supporters mobbing him chanting his name.

Amadoh is Governor Nassir’s most trusted right-hand man having been together for over a decade.

His popularity among the youth in Mombasa has given him an even bigger status, with other county executive committee members reportedly sometimes seeking his support and ideas on how to run things in their own dockets, hence the nickname ‘Super Waziri’.

Speaking directly about the incident for the first time Governor Nassir, flanked by Jomvu MP Badi Twalib, his Mvita counterpart Mohamed Machele, and a host of county officials, including Amadoh himself and his lawyers, said this is a trying moment for him and his family.

He said he has never, in his life, meted any violence on anyone

“It is now shocking that it is deemed that myself and 74-year-old mother would be part and parcel of this heinous act of this magnitude,” Nassir said.

“We have never stooped that low. I want to give my version. I have tried to hold this for so long,” he said.

Two weeks before the unfortunate incident, his mother’s house, which is next to his, was invaded more than twice and reported the matter to police, Nassir said.

A laptop and mobile were taken but never any jewellery or expensive stuff.

CCTV footage were provided to the detectives.

He said when the viral of the blogger insulting him and his family started circulating, the first thing he did was speak to his family and agreed to leave it to the Almighty.

“It is unfortunate that such a scenario is now being used for political purposes,” Nassir said.

He said his mother has been summoned by police for no good reason.

“When the videos surfaced, even we were hurt by it,” he said.

The young man, who was abducted and allegedly sodomized, had sent him over 800 messages over a long period but he never responded to any one, he noted.

The doctor in charge at Coast General Teaching and Referral Hospital received a call from a senior politician, who threatened him to write a report in a certain way, Nassir said.

“If there is anyone who wants to clear himself of this matter, it is myself,” he said.

He said Amadoh was arrested because he has been with him for over two decades.

“This country has a history of people being coerced and coached to say things,” he said.

Despite being sorry for the young blogger, he said he leaves the matter to God.

“I am truly hurt for not any other reason but my mother being dragged and used in this. Just because she gave birth to me. One day we will all be looking at each other,” he said.

“I hope police will get to the bottom of this thing,” he said.

Nassir said he has gone through worse.

“People have tried to physically harm me and my family. But we have always maintained our cool because it isn’t who we are,” he said.

“I have every intention of clearing my name and ensuring those behind this form of malignment are equally brought to book.”

He said many said he is too timid and cannot be governor but by God’s grace, he is one.

Four suspects accused of abducting and gang-raping the blogger opposed the state’s request to collect their DNA samples for matching with that collected from the victim.

Abdul Hassan Athman, alias Sindimba, and Haji Babu Ndau Mohamed, alias Achkobe or Jay, expressed concerns that allowing their DNA to be collected for tests would be tantamount to providing self- incriminating evidence in favour of the state.

Shimaka, also lamented to the court that the suspects were beaten and coerced into signing statements admitting to the offence. The two are charged jointly with Esther Muthoni John, alias Totoo, and Violet Adera, alias Vayoo, with the offences of abduction and conspiracy to commit a felony.

The four were also charged with the offence of abduction with intent to confine, where the state alleges that the suspects abducted the victim with intent to cause him to be secretly and wrongfully confined.

Athman and Mohamed are separately charged with the offence of gang rape, where they are accused of sexually assaulting the blogger.

The two were also charged with injuring the victim.

The court heard that the two suspects assaulted the blogger using kicks and fists.

They have however denied the charges.

The four suspects will remain in custody for over two weeks to allow the officers to file a pre-bail report detailing their backgrounds.

The magistrate stated that the information would assist his court in assessing the accused persons’ backgrounds, their places of residence, and other details that would be crucial in determining the appropriate bond terms for each of them.

The four suspects were remanded at Shimo La Tewa prison while the case will be mentioned on October 14.