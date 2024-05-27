Amanda Seyfried Sibling: Get to Know Jennifer

Amanda Seyfried is an American actress, singer and model who has received various accolades, including two Satellite Awards.

She has also been feted with a ShoWest Award, and nominations for an Academy Award, a Screen Actors Guild Award, a Critics’ Choice Movie Award and a Saturn Award.

Born and raised in Allentown, Pennsylvania, Seyfried began modeling at age 11 and acting at age 15 with recurring roles on the soap operas As the World Turns and All My Children.

She came to prominence following her feature film debut in the 2004 teen comedy Mean Girls and her roles on the TV series Veronica Mars and Big Love.

Sibling

Amanda has one sibling, her older sister named Jennifer Seyfried.

Her older sister is not as publicly known as Amanda as she leads a more private life and keeps a lower profile compared to her famous sister.

Career

Seyfried began her career as a model at the age of 11 and transitioned into acting at 15, starting with recurring roles on the soap operas As the World Turns and All My Children.

She gained prominence with her feature film debut in the teen comedy Mean Girls and her recurring role as Lilly Kane on the UPN television series Veronica Mars.

She also starred on the HBO drama series Big Love and appeared in the 2008 musical feature film Mamma Mia!

Her subsequent film roles include Jennifer’s Body, Chloe, Dear John, Letters to Juliet, Red Riding Hood, In Time, Gone, Lovelace, A Million Ways to Die in the West, Ted 2 and First Reformed.

Seyfried has also done voice-over work in animation films, such as Epic and Scoob.

In 2022, she portrayed Elizabeth Holmes in the Hulu limited series The Dropout, earning her critical acclaim and several awards, including the Golden Globe Award and Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress.

Awards and accolades

Seyfried has garnered a notable list of awards and accolades throughout her career.

She has received two Satellite Awards, a ShoWest Award, and nominations for prestigious honors like an Academy Award, a Screen Actors Guild Award, a Critics’ Choice Movie Award and a Saturn Award.

Notably, Seyfried won a Golden Globe Award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television in 2023.

Additionally, she has been recognized for her outstanding performances in various films, including nominations for the Academy Award, Golden Globe Award and Critics’ Choice Movie Award for her role in Mank.

Personal life

Seyfried has been married to actor Thomas Sadoski since 2017. The couple met while working together on the off-Broadway play The Way Way Back in 2015.

In September 2016, Seyfried and Sadoski announced they were engaged. They married in March 2017 in a private ceremony.

In March 2017, shortly after their marriage, Seyfried and Sadoski welcomed their first child, a daughter named Nina.

Nina was born in Los Angeles.

In September 2020, Seyfried and Sadoski announced they had welcomed their second child, a son. Their son’s name is Thomas, after his father.