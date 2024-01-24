Amazon Slapped with €32 Million Fine Over ‘Excessive’ Worker Surveillance

Amazon has incurred a €32 million (£27 million) fine in France for what the country’s data protection agency, CNIL, deems as “excessive” surveillance of its workforce, with measures that violate regulations. The investigation stemmed from complaints by employees and media reports on working conditions in Amazon warehouses.

The CNIL found that Amazon France Logistique, responsible for warehouse management, unlawfully recorded data collected by handheld scanners used by workers. The precision of the tracking was so intense that it compelled employees to potentially justify every break they took.

The watchdog identified multiple breaches of the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), including an alert system monitoring employee activity. One alert triggered for scans made too quickly or within 1.25 seconds of a prior scan, risking errors. Another flagged breaks of 10 minutes or more, while a third tracked breaks between one and 10 minutes. The CNIL also questioned the necessity of retaining workers’ data for 31 days.

In response, Amazon strongly disagreed with the CNIL’s findings, labeling them as “factually incorrect.” The company asserted that warehouse management systems are industry standard, crucial for safety, quality, and operational efficiency. It hinted at a potential appeal.

This incident mirrors concerns raised in the UK, where Amazon’s warehouse surveillance practices came under scrutiny. Amazon’s Europe policy chief mentioned potential firings based on productivity flags, but the company later clarified the statement. The Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Committee expressed worries about surveillance technology’s impact on setting performance targets, leading to micromanagement and disciplinary actions.

The CNIL criticized Amazon for excessive intrusion, noting that the detailed tracking of employees could force them to justify even brief breaks. The watchdog highlighted that Amazon already had access to sufficient data for ensuring warehouse quality and safety, deeming the additional tracking as unnecessary.

Apart from the fine, Amazon was penalized for inadequate communication with workers and visitors about surveillance practices. The CNIL also found deficiencies in the security of the company’s video surveillance. In the UK, the GMB union representing Amazon’s warehouse workers emphasized the intense scrutiny and surveillance faced by the company’s staff. Amazon, however, declined to comment on the situation in its UK warehouses.