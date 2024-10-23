American Found Dead in Kilimani Home

An American national was found dead in his house in Kilimani area, Nairobi.

The body of the deceased Mark Allen, 35 was lying on the floor of the house at Jade Residency along Kindaruma Road, police said.

Police said they found several types of medicine and assorted alcoholic drinks in the house.

He was alone at the house at the time of the incident. He is believed to have died days earlier before the body was discovered on Tuesday October 22.

His friend who is also an American citizen who stays at Mombasa reported that he received a call from the deceased’s parents who are in Canada informing him that they could not reach their son on the phone.

The reportee first sent the caretaker to his house and found it partially closed.

It is not clear when and how he died. The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and other investigations.

His family confirmed their fears and are making arrangements to have the body flown to their country.