American Tourist Collapses, Dies in Nairobi Hotel

Police are investigating an incident in which an American national collapsed and died at a Nairobi hotel as he checked out.

Dwaraka Mirmira, 86, with American passport collapsed and died as he was checking out of the Pan Afric Hotel in Nairobi on Wednesday September 18.

He was in the company of his wife Mirmira Uma when the incident happened on Wednesday evening.

The body was moved to Lee Funeral Home awaiting postmortem.

In Mbale, Vihiga County, members of the public said they came across an unknown person lying unconscious along the Kisumu-Kakamega highway.

The scene was visited, and the male adult was found with foam oozing from his mouth and had no visible injuries.

He was rushed to Vihiga County Referral hospital where he was admitted but later succumbed.

The said was diagnosed with very low blood sugar and the body was moved to the hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem and identification.

And in Taita Taveta’s Tangini village one Nicodemus Kimondia, 60 was killed outside his house and his body dragged to the house and locked from outside with a padlock.

The deceased body was found with a deep cut on his neck, police said.

It was alleged by the neighbors that the deceased had previously sent a local to sell him his only cow for Sh10,000.

The suspect behind the incident remains at large.

The body was moved to Taveta Sub county mortuary awaiting postmortem.

Meanwhile, a body was found floating in a water pan in Siakago, Mbeere, Embu County.

Police said the incident happened in Riandu village and the decomposed body of Stephen Njiru Kathuri, 34 who went missing on September 15 was retrieved.

The body was moved to Mbeere District mortuary awaiting postmortem.

And in Endebess, Trans Nzoia County, the body of Jonathan Ngoosey, 66 was spotted in the Mubere River after suspected drowning.

Police said preliminary investigation established that the deceased went missing on September 16 and is believed to have slipped into the said river while crossing it using a dilapidated makeshift wooden bridge.

The body was moved to Trans Noia County Referral Hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem.

In Holo, Kisumu County, one Barrack Ochieng Juma, 18 who is a student at St. Marks Secondary School Obambo, went to fetch water in a well within Kapude village when he drowned.

The incident happened on September 16, police said.

Police officers proceeded to the scene where they found the body of the deceased floating in the said well.

The body was retrieved by the Kisumu municipal rescue team with the assistance of the members of the public, police said adding it was moved to the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Mortuary awaiting postmortem.

And in Makindu, Makueni County 68-year-old Tabitha Kalondu Kavoo who had been missing since September 15 was found dead.

The incident happened in Mutanthe village and her relatives said she had stopped communicating on September 15.

Police officers visited the scene and found the two-roomed house locked from inside. The house was broken and the body was found lying on the floor in one of the rooms and had no physical injuries.

The body was moved to Makindu sub-county hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem.

Police said they are investigating the incidents.