Amitabh Bachchan, one of the most iconic figures in Indian cinema, boasts a remarkable net worth of $400 million. Over a storied career spanning more than five decades, Bachchan has cemented his legacy through over 200 films, earning him the title of Bollywood’s “Shahenshah” (King). Known for his intense performances, deep baritone voice, and larger-than-life presence, he is widely regarded as one of the greatest actors in the history of Indian cinema.

Amitabh Bachchan Net Worth $400 Million Date of Birth October 11, 1942 Place of Birth Allahabad, Uttar Pradesh Nationality Indian Profession Actor, Musician, Presenter, Film Producer, Singer, Voice Actor, Television Presenter, Playback Singer

The Early Life

Born on October 11, 1942, in Allahabad, Uttar Pradesh, Amitabh was named Inquilaab Srivastava—a nod to the revolutionary fervor of India’s independence movement. Later renamed Amitabh, meaning “the light that will never die,” he adopted the surname Bachchan, which was originally a pen name used by his father, the celebrated poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan.

Amitabh’s academic journey led him to Sherwood College in Nainital and Kirori Mal College in Delhi. Inspired by the legendary actor Dilip Kumar, he entered Bollywood, bringing a unique emotional intensity to his roles, epitomized in his “angry young man” persona during the 1970s.

Rise to Stardom

Amitabh made his cinematic debut as a narrator in the 1969 film Bhuvan Shome, followed by his first acting role in Anand (1971), which won him critical acclaim. However, his true breakthrough came with Zanjeer (1973), where he portrayed the quintessential angry young man, resonating with audiences and establishing him as a Bollywood sensation.

Throughout the 1970s and 1980s, Bachchan delivered one hit after another, including Deewaar, Sholay, Amar Akbar Anthony, and Don. His powerful performances reflected the struggles of India’s working class, earning him a massive fan base both domestically and internationally.

Career Challenges

Bachchan’s career faced challenges in the early 1990s with a string of box office disappointments. After a brief hiatus, he reinvented himself, returning with a new on-screen persona in the 2000 film Mohabbatein. This transition to elder roles marked a resurgence, with hits like Paa, Black, and Pink.

In addition to acting, Bachchan ventured into Hollywood, appearing in The Great Gatsby (2013), where he starred alongside Leonardo DiCaprio.

Business Ventures and Real Estate

Amitabh’s influence extends beyond cinema. He has made savvy business investments, including stakes in companies like Just Dial and Stampede Capital, and his family owns shares in U.S.-based Meridian Tech.

In real estate, Bachchan’s portfolio is impressive. He owns five luxurious bungalows in Mumbai’s affluent Juhu area, including his primary residence, Jalsa. The family also holds ancestral properties in Uttar Pradesh and agricultural lands across India.

Awards and Honors

Over his illustrious career, Bachchan has received numerous accolades, including four National Film Awards, 15 Filmfare Awards, and international honors like the Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Vibhushan from the Indian government. The French government also named him a Knight of the Legion of Honour in 2007.

Controversies

Despite his towering public image, Bachchan has faced controversies, including being named in the Panama and Paradise Papers leaks for alleged offshore dealings. However, his philanthropic endeavors and enduring commitment to the arts continue to overshadow these issues.

Amitabh Bachchan net worth is $400 million.