Amnesty welcomes KNCHR Reparations Framework, calls for accountability over rights violations

Amnesty International Kenya has welcomed the publication of a reparations framework by the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR), describing it as a significant step toward addressing decades of human rights violations and delivering justice to victims.

In a statement issued Wednesday, Amnesty International Kenya said the framework provides a long-overdue opportunity to acknowledge and remedy abuses including unlawful killings, torture, enforced disappearances, sexual violence, and arbitrary arrests.

The human rights organization noted that many victims have endured years of suffering without recognition or compensation from the State. It praised the framework for adopting a victim-centred and rights-based approach to reparations.

Amnesty welcomed the inclusion of several recommendations it had submitted to KNCHR in April 2026, particularly the recognition that reparations are an independent right and should not be dependent on the completion of criminal, disciplinary, or civil proceedings.

“Victims must not be forced to wait years for accountability processes before accessing urgent redress,” the organization said.

The rights group also applauded proposals for a formal public apology by the State, saying such an apology must clearly acknowledge responsibility for violations and be accompanied by guarantees against future abuses.

The framework further strengthens the role of victims in shaping, implementing, and monitoring reparations programmes, a move Amnesty said recognizes victims as rights-holders rather than passive beneficiaries.

Amnesty also welcomed recommendations to review and terminate criminal proceedings against human rights defenders and protesters facing charges linked to the exercise of their constitutional right to peaceful assembly under Article 37 of the Constitution.

The organization described the inclusion of memorialization measures as critical in preserving public memory and preventing denial of past abuses. It also praised recommendations aimed at addressing cases of missing persons and enforced disappearances, including the enactment of national legislation and ratification of international protections against enforced disappearance.

According to Amnesty, the framework’s adoption of a lower evidentiary threshold will improve access to reparations for victims who may lack official documentation, while minimum compensation awards provide a foundation for redress based on the nature and severity of violations.

Despite welcoming the framework, Amnesty cautioned that its success would depend on implementation and accountability.

The organization noted that Kenya has recorded more than 200 deaths during demonstrations between 2024 and 2026, yet only a small number of cases have progressed through the courts.

“Victims and families deserve more than financial redress; they deserve truth, accountability, and justice,” the statement said.

Amnesty urged the Government of Kenya to establish a Reparations Fund, enact comprehensive legislation, adopt a National Reparations Policy, and allocate adequate resources to ensure victims receive timely and effective remedies.

Executive Director George Morara said the publication of the framework represents an important acknowledgment of victims’ rights but emphasized that compensation alone cannot undo the loss of life, torture, trauma, or suffering caused by enforced disappearances.

He called for reparations to be accompanied by thorough investigations, prosecutions, and accountability measures to ensure similar violations do not occur again.