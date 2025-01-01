Amon-Ra St. Brown Siblings: Meet Equanimeous and Osiris

Amon-Ra Julian Heru John St. Brown, born on October 24, 1999, is a German-American wide receiver for the Detroit Lions in the NFL.

He played college football at USC and was drafted by the Lions in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Known for his consistent performance, St. Brown has emerged as a key player in the Lions’ offense, contributing significantly to their passing game and fantasy football standings.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

St. Brown has two brothers, namely Equanimeous and Osiris.

Equanimeous plays as a wide receiver for the New Orleans Saints, having previously played for Notre Dame and the Green Bay Packers.

Osiris, a former Stanford player, did not pursue an NFL career due to injuries.

The St. Brown brothers were raised in California and participated in various sports before focusing on football, with their father emphasizing physical training and their mother fostering a multilingual upbringing.

Career

St. Brown attended Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, California, where he distinguished himself as a standout player.

His impressive high school performance earned him a scholarship to the University of Southern California (USC), where he played college football from 2018 to 2020.

During his freshman year at USC in 2018, St. Brown made an immediate impact by recording 60 receptions for 750 yards and three touchdowns.

His performance established him as a reliable target for the Trojans.

In his sophomore year, he continued to excel, finishing the season with 77 receptions, 1,042 yards, and six touchdowns.

One of his most memorable games that season was against Arizona State, where he caught 13 passes for 173 yards.

In his junior year in 2020, despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic affecting schedules, St. Brown had a strong season, recording 41 receptions for 478 yards and seven touchdowns in just six games.

Also Read: DK Metcalf Siblings: A Closer Look at the NFL Player’s Family Tree

His standout performance included a remarkable four-touchdown game against Washington State, showcasing his ability to find the end zone consistently.

Throughout his time at USC, St. Brown earned various accolades, including All-Pac-12 honors and recognition as one of the top wide receiver prospects in college football.

Amon-Ra St. Brown was selected in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft by the Detroit Lions as the 112th overall pick.

He quickly became an integral part of the Lions’ offense during his rookie season.

St. Brown finished his inaugural NFL season with 90 receptions for 912 yards and five touchdowns, leading all rookie receivers in receptions.

His ability to create separation and make tough catches earned him praise from coaches and analysts alike.

In his second season with the Lions in 2022, St. Brown continued to build on his success by recording 106 receptions for 1,161 yards and six touchdowns.

St. Brown’s impressive play led to his selection for the Pro Bowl, recognizing him as one of the elite wide receivers in the NFL.

Known for his excellent route running, strong catching ability, and versatility, he is capable of playing both outside and in the slot, making him a valuable asset in various offensive schemes.

Accolades

St. Brown has received numerous accolades throughout his football career, both in college and the NFL.

In college at USC, he earned several honors including being named to the All-Pac-12 First Team and the AP All-Pac-12 First Team in 2020.

He was also recognized as a Pro Football Focus All-Pac-12 First Team member and received the Phil Steele All-Pac-12 First Team honor that same year.

St. Brown was a USC captain in 2020 and received the USC Trojan Way Leadership Award in 2019. . Brown was a USC captain in 2020 and received the USC Trojan Way Leadership Award in 2019.

Additionally, he was named an honorable mention for the All-Pac-12 team in 2019 and received the Pac-12 Freshman Offensive Player of the Year honorable mention in 2018.

In the NFL, St. Brown has been selected to the Pro Bowl twice, in 2022 and 2023, and was named a first-team All-Pro in 2023.

He also received the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Month award in December 2021 and was recognized as the NFC Offensive Player of the Week during Week 2 of the 2022 season.

Notably, he holds several franchise records for the Detroit Lions, including all-time rookie receiving yards (912) and most consecutive games with a touchdown reception (8).