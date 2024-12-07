Amorim to ‘Manage Expectations’ at Man Utd After Rollercoaster Start

Ruben Amorim believes he has to keep expectations in check at Manchester United after the optimism surrounding his positive start was punctured by a 2-0 defeat at Arsenal.

The Portuguese has had a rollercoaster introduction in his first two weeks in charge of the English giants.

A disappointing 1-1 draw at lowly Ipswich was followed by an eventful 3-2 Europa League win over Bodo/Glimt.

Everton’s 4-0 thrashing at Old Trafford last weekend was the first time United had won a Premier League game by four or more goals since August 2021.

However, the gulf between the Red Devils and those sides challenging for the Premier League title was evident as the Gunners eased to victory at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday.

United sit 13th in the table but are only three points off the top six.

“It’s hard because it’s very competitive this league and changes all the time with just one result,” Amorim said at his pre-match press conference ahead of Nottingham Forest’s visit on Saturday.

“Before this Arsenal game you guys were asking about the top four, and now we return to this position. Nowadays it’s like that.

“We have to manage expectations and at the same time when you have a bad result you have to be calm and continue to do the job that we are doing.”

Off the field it has been a sad week for United as popular former receptionist Kath Phipps, who worked at the club for over 55 years, died at the age of 85 on Thursday.

A host of legendary former players such as David Beckham and Wayne Rooney and stars from the current squad like Marcus Rashford were among those to pay their own personal tributes.

“You feel it today,” added Amorim. “It’s a sad day. Everybody talks about lady Kathy.

“You feel it, the love, the way (United technical director) Darren Fletcher speaks about her, so she was a really important person here that represents everything this club is.

“Friendly, professional, taking care of everybody, so it’s a sad day for us.”

