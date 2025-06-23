Amy Poehler Siblings: All About Greg Poehler

Amy Poehler is an American actress, comedian, writer, producer, and director, widely recognized for her sharp wit and infectious energy.

Born on September 16, 1971, in Newton, Massachusetts, she grew up in nearby Burlington and developed an early passion for performance, participating in school plays and local theater.

Poehler rose to fame as a cast member on Saturday Night Live (SNL) from 2001 to 2008, where her impressions and comedic timing made her a standout.

She later starred as Leslie Knope in the beloved sitcom Parks and Recreation (2009–2015), a role that cemented her as a leading figure in comedy.

Beyond acting, Poehler has co-founded the Upright Citizens Brigade, written memoirs like Yes Please, and lent her voice to animated films like Inside Out.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Amy has one sibling, an older brother named Greg Poehler.

Born in 1967, Greg is a lawyer by training but has also ventured into entertainment, following in Amy’s comedic footsteps to some extent.

He is best known for creating and starring in the Swedish-American sitcom Welcome to Sweden (2014–2015), which drew from his real-life experience of moving to Sweden after marrying a Swedish woman.

The show, which Amy executive produced and appeared in, offered a humorous take on cultural differences and family dynamics.

Career

Poehler’s career began in the early 1990s when she moved to Chicago to study improv at Second City and iO Theater.

There, she co-founded the Upright Citizens Brigade (UCB), an improv and sketch comedy troupe that later established theaters in New York and Los Angeles, becoming a launchpad for many comedians.

Poehler’s big break came in 2001 when she joined Saturday Night Live, quickly becoming a fan favorite for characters like the hyperactive Kaitlin and her co-anchoring of “Weekend Update” with Tina Fey.

After leaving SNL, she starred in Parks and Recreation, portraying the optimistic Leslie Knope, a role that earned her critical acclaim and a Golden Globe.

Poehler has also appeared in films like Mean Girls, Baby Mama, and Sisters, and voiced Joy in Inside Out.

As a producer, she’s backed projects like Broad City and Russian Doll through her company, Paper Kite Productions.

Her directorial work includes the Netflix film Wine Country and episodes of Parks and Recreation.

Accolades

Poehler won a Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy in 2014 for Parks and Recreation.

She received multiple Emmy nominations for her work on SNL and Parks and Recreation, winning a Primetime Emmy in 2016 for co-hosting SNL with Tina Fey.

Poehler and Fey also won a Critics’ Choice Award for their hosting of the Golden Globes from 2013 to 2015, where their sharp humor drew widespread praise.

In 2011, she was named one of Time’s 100 Most Influential People, recognizing her impact on comedy.

Poehler received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2015 and the 2018 Power of Women Award from Variety for her philanthropy, including her work with Worldwide Orphans.