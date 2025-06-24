Amy Sedaris Siblings: All About the Sedaris Siblings

Amy Sedaris, born on March 29, 1961, in Endicott, New York, is an American actress, comedian, and writer.

Raised in Raleigh, North Carolina, after her family relocated when she was four, Sedaris grew up in a Greek Orthodox household shaped by her father’s heritage and her mother’s Anglo-American roots.

Her comedic sensibility, often described as irreverent and surreal, was honed early through childhood pranks, like making fake supermarket announcements, and later through her work with improvisational comedy troupes.

Sedaris’ career spans television, film, theater, and literature, marked by her ability to embody offbeat roles and create satirical, craft-centric content.

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Amy is one of six siblings, a family dynamic that profoundly influenced her creative output and personal life.

The Sedaris siblings, in order of age, are Lisa, David, Gretchen, Amy, Tiffany, and Paul.

David Sedaris, born in 1956, is the most prominent sibling, a celebrated humorist and essayist whose bestselling books, such as Me Talk Pretty One Day and Calypso, often draw on family experiences.

His collaborations with Amy, including plays under their “Talent Family” banner, highlight their shared comedic synergy.

Tiffany Sedaris, born around 1963, was a complex figure whose life was marked by mental health struggles, including a bipolar II diagnosis, and a traumatic stint at the controversial Elan School.

She died by suicide in 2013 at age 49, an event that deeply affected the family, as explored in David’s essay “Now We Are Five.”

Career

Sedaris’ career is a vibrant mosaic of comedy, acting, and writing, rooted in her early experiences with Chicago’s improvisational scene.

After moving to Chicago in the mid-1980s at her brother David’s encouragement, she joined The Second City, where she performed alongside future stars like Stephen Colbert and Paul Dinello.

This led to her first major television project, Exit 57 (1995–1996), a Comedy Central sketch show she co-created with Colbert, Dinello, and others.

Her breakout role came as Jerri Blank, a misfit ex-con in the cult classic Strangers with Candy (1999–2000), which she co-wrote and later adapted into a 2005 film.

Sedaris’ television career expanded with roles like Princess Carolyn in BoJack Horseman (2014–2020), Mimi Kanasis in Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (2015–2020), and Hurshe Heartshe in The Heart, She Holler (2013–2014).

In 2017, she created and starred in At Home with Amy Sedaris, a TruTV series blending her love of crafts, cooking, and parody, which ran for three seasons.

Her film credits include Elf (2003), Shrek the Third (2007), and The Lion King (2019), showcasing her versatility in both live-action and voice acting.

Sedaris also co-authored plays with David, such as The Book of Liz (2002), and wrote books like I Like You: Hospitality Under the Influence (2006) and Simple Times: Crafts for Poor People (2010), which blend humor with DIY absurdity.

Accolades

Sedaris’ unique contributions to comedy have earned her critical recognition, though her cult status often outshines mainstream awards.

Her series At Home with Amy Sedaris garnered two consecutive Primetime Emmy Award nominations for Outstanding Variety Sketch Series in 2018 and 2019, celebrating its innovative blend of satire and craftsmanship.

For her role as Mimi Kanasis in Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, she received a nomination for the Gold Derby Award for Best Comedy Guest Actress, highlighting her scene-stealing guest performances.

Sedaris’ work on Strangers with Candy was ranked #30 on TV Guide’s “Top Cult Shows Ever,” cementing its enduring influence.