Andre Drummond to Join 76ers on 2-year, $10M Deal 

Andre Drummond is set to sign a two-year, $10 million deal with the Philadelphia 76ers, sources told ESPN, confirming multiple reports.

Philadelphia brings back Drummond, who spent the first half of the 2021-22 season with the 76ers before going to the Brooklyn Nets as part of the James Harden trade at that February’s trade deadline.

Having spent the past two seasons playing behind Nikola Vucevic in Chicago, Drummond gives Philadelphia an elite backup option behind former MVP Joel Embiid, who missed a large chunk of last season with a knee injury.

The 76ers are set to meet with LA Clippers forward Paul George, the top free agent on the market, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, as they look to fill out the roster around their star tandem of Embiid and guard Tyrese Maxey, who is expected to get a massive new contract this summer as well, as a restricted free agent.

Drummond, who turns 31 in August, found his niche as a solid backup center after starring with the Detroit Pistons to begin his career. He remains a prolific rebounder, averaging 9 in just over 17 minutes last season. In his 10 starts, he averaged nearly 18 rebounds.

Drummond is coming off a two-year, $6.6 million deal signed with the Bulls in 2022.

With the NBA Finals and draft complete, the league’s top decision-makers now have their eyes set on the free agency and trade landscape.

The free agency window opened Sunday at 6 p.m. ET, and teams and players are already making moves in what could be an impactful summer of deals and contract extensions.

The free agency pool this summer is loaded with big names such as LeBron James and Paul George, both of whom declined the final year of their respective deals and are testing the waters. Other stars such as Klay Thompson will enter the summer as unrestricted free agents. James Harden would have joined him, but he’s already agreed to a deal to return to the Clippers.

Our NBA insiders will be tracking all of the latest signings, buzz, news and reports throughout the summer and into free agency, so stay tuned as we report on the biggest moves that will shape the league.

By ESPN