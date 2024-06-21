Andrew McCarthy is an American actor, director, and writer with a net worth of $12 million. Known as a prominent member of the “Brat Pack,” McCarthy gained fame for his roles in iconic films such as “St. Elmo’s Fire,” “Pretty in Pink,” and “Less Than Zero.” While he achieved significant stardom as a young actor, he has also built a successful career in directing, notably working on the Emmy Award-winning series “Orange Is the New Black.”

Andrew McCarthy Net Worth $12 Million Date of Birth November 29, 1962 Place of Birth Westfield, New Jersey Nationality American Profession Actor, Director, and Writer

Early Life

Andrew Thomas McCarthy was born on November 29, 1962, in Westfield, New Jersey. He grew up with three brothers and later moved to Bernardsville, New Jersey, to attend high school and a preparatory academy. His first acting role was as the Artful Dodger in a school production of “Oliver!” After high school, McCarthy attended New York University (NYU) but was expelled after two years.

Andrew McCarthy Career

McCarthy’s acting career began with a role in the 1983 comedy film “Class” alongside Jacqueline Bisset. He quickly became associated with the “Brat Pack,” a group of young actors who starred in popular 1980s films. He gained widespread recognition for his roles in “St. Elmo’s Fire” and “Pretty in Pink.” In 1985, he appeared in “Heaven Help Us” with Donald Sutherland and Matt Dillon. McCarthy’s notable films in 1987 included “Mannequin” and “Less Than Zero.” Throughout the late 1980s, he starred in “Fresh Horses,” “Weekend at Bernie’s,” and “Kansas.” He also made his Broadway debut in “The Boys of Winter.”

In the 1990s, McCarthy returned to Broadway in the award-winning play “Side Man.” His television appearances in the 2000s included roles in “Law and Order,” “Kingdom Hospital,” “E-Ring,” “Lipstick Jungle,” and “The Spiderwick Chronicles.” During this time, he also began directing TV shows such as “Gossip Girl,” “The Blacklist,” “Neighborhood Watch,” and “Orange Is the New Black.” More recently, he has had a recurring role in “Good Girls.”

Also Read: Amy Grant Net Worth

McCarthy has also found success as a writer. He has published several books, including the best-selling novel “Just Fly Away” in 2017 and a memoir about his time in the Brat Pack. Additionally, he has contributed articles to magazines like “National Geographic Traveler.”

Substance Abuse

Andrew McCarthy has struggled with substance abuse, starting to abuse alcohol at the age of 12. In 1992, he entered a detox program to address his alcohol addiction and has remained sober since completing the program.

Andrew McCarthy Relationships

In the 1990s, McCarthy reconnected with his college sweetheart, Carol Schneider, after 20 years apart. They married in 1999, had a child in 2002, and divorced in 2005. In 2011, McCarthy married writer Dolores Rice, and the couple has two children together.

Real Estate

In 2005, Andrew McCarthy sold his Manhattan townhouse for $3.25 million. The 161-year-old home features original moldings and mantles, high ceilings, seven wood-burning fireplaces, and a spacious garden. The townhouse includes three bedrooms, with the master bedroom occupying the entire fourth floor.

Andrew McCarthy Net Worth

Andrew McCarthy net worth is $12 million.