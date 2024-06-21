Amy Grant, an acclaimed American contemporary Christian pop singer-songwriter and musician, boasts a net worth of $30 million. This impressive sum is a combined net worth with her husband, country singer-songwriter Vince Gill, whom she married in 2000. Over her career, Grant has sold over 30 million albums worldwide. She first gained prominence in the 1980s with Christian hits like “Angels,” “Father’s Eyes,” and “El Shaddai,” and later achieved mainstream success with the album “Unguarded.” Her most significant commercial triumph came with the 1991 album “Heart in Motion,” which included the hit singles “Baby Baby” and “Good for Me.”

Amy Grant Net Worth $30 Million Date of Birth November 25, 1960 Place of Birth Augusta, Georgia Nationality American Profession Singer-Songwriter and Musician

Early Life

Born on November 25, 1960, in Augusta, Georgia, Amy Grant is the youngest of four sisters. Her family settled in Nashville, Tennessee, where she attended Harpeth Hall School. It was here she wrote and performed her first song, “Mountain Top.” Grant then attended Furman University in South Carolina before transferring to Vanderbilt University in Nashville. She eventually left college to focus on her music career.

Breakthrough Albums in the 80s and 90s

Grant’s career took off before she turned 16 when she was offered a recording contract by Chris Christian of Word Records after he heard a demo tape she made. Her debut album, “Amy Grant,” was released in 1977. Her second album, “My Father’s Eyes,” came out two years later, featuring her first Christian number-one single, “Father’s Eyes.” Her third album, “Never Alone,” followed in 1980. Grant’s major breakthrough came in 1982 with “Age to Age,” which topped Billboard’s Christian albums chart for 85 weeks and became the first Christian music album by a solo artist to be certified Platinum. This album included her signature song, “El Shaddai.”

Also Read: Adrienne Bailon Net Worth

In 1985, Grant crossed over to mainstream pop with the album “Unguarded,” featuring the single “Find a Way.” She returned to Christian music with “Lead Me On” in 1988. Grant’s biggest commercial success came in 1991 with “Heart in Motion,” which peaked at number ten on the Billboard 200 and number one on the Christian albums chart. Its lead single, “Baby Baby,” became her biggest worldwide hit. The album also included hits like “Every Heartbeat,” “That’s What Love is For,” “Good for Me,” and “I Will Remember You,” earning a Grammy Award nomination for Album of the Year. Subsequent releases included “Home for Christmas” (1992), “House of Love,” “Behind the Eyes,” and “A Christmas to Remember.”

Albums in the 21st Century

After a hiatus, Grant returned to Christian music with “Legacy… Hymns and Faith” in 2002, followed by “Simple Things” in 2003. In 2005, she released “Rock of Ages… Hymns and Faith.” Her live album “Time Again… Amy Grant Live” was released in 2006. In 2010, she released “Somewhere Down the Road,” featuring the hit single “Better Than a Hallelujah.”

Grant’s 2013 album “How Mercy Looks from Here” peaked at number 12 on the Billboard 200. This was followed by “In Motion: The Remixes” in 2014, a collection of remixed hits. In 2015, she released the compilation album “Be Still and Know… Hymns & Faith,” and in 2016, she released “Tennessee Christmas,” which reached number 31 on the Billboard 200.

Other Hits and Television Appearances

In addition to her solo work, Grant’s duet with Peter Cetera, “The Next Time I Fall,” from his 1986 album “Solitude/Solitaire,” reached number one on the Billboard Hot 100 and earned a Grammy nomination. She also collaborated with Randy Stonehill on his album “Love Beyond Reason.”

In 2005, Grant hosted the NBC reality show “Three Wishes,” though it was canceled after ten episodes due to low ratings. She has also appeared on “The View” and with Vince Gill on “The Oprah Winfrey Show.”

Personal Life

Grant married fellow Christian singer-songwriter Gary Chapman in 1982, and they had three children before divorcing in 1999. In 2000, she married Vince Gill, with whom she has a daughter named Corrina. Grant has also authored several books, including her memoir, “Mosaic: Pieces of My Life So Far,” published in 2007.

Amy Grant Net Worth

Amy Grant net worth is $30 million.