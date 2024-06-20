Adrienne Bailon Net Worth

Adrienne Bailon, an American musician, actress, dancer, and television personality, boasts a net worth of $4 million. Bailon accumulated her wealth through her diverse career in entertainment, including her roles in film and television, and her successful music career with 3LW, the duo known as 2LW, and as a solo artist.

Early Life

Adrienne Eliza Bailon was born on October 24, 1983, in Manhattan, New York. She is the daughter of a Puerto Rican mother, Nilda Alicea, and an Ecuadorian father, Freddie Bailon. Raised in the Lower East Side of Manhattan by her mother and stepfather, Joe Felix, Adrienne attended PS 110-The Monitor in Brooklyn and later the High School for Health Professions and Human Services. Despite her initial interest in a medical career, her passion for music led her in a different direction.

3LW

Bailon’s big break came in 1999 when Ricky Martin discovered her while she was performing with a church choir at Madison Square Garden. This led to her becoming a backup singer for his “Livin’ la Vida Loca Tour.” Soon after, she joined 3LW, a hip-hop soul girl group signed to Epic Records, alongside Kiely Williams and Naturi Naughton. The group released their debut single, “No More (Baby I’ma Do Right),” in 2000, which became a chart success. Their debut album, “3LW,” was certified platinum and sold over a million copies in the United States. Despite some internal conflicts, Bailon and Williams continued as a duo after Naughton’s departure.

The Cheetah Girls

While still with 3LW, Bailon and Williams starred in the Disney Channel film “The Cheetah Girls” in 2003, alongside Raven-Symoné and Sabrina Bryan. The film was a hit, and its soundtrack debuted at #33 on the Billboard 200, later being certified 2x Platinum.

Bailon reprised her role in the film’s sequel, which became the highest-rated Disney Channel original movie at the time. The success of “The Cheetah Girls” franchise led Bailon and Williams to focus on this project full-time, eventually leaving 3LW.

Solo Career and Other Ventures

Since 2013, Bailon has co-hosted the daytime talk show “The Real,” earning a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host in 2018. In 2017, she released her debut solo album, “New Tradiciones,” a Christmas album featuring both English and Spanish songs. Bailon also launched her jewelry line, XIXI, and a vegan handbag line, La Voute. She appeared on the second season of “The Masked Singer,” placing third in the competition.

Personal Life

Bailon dated Rob Kardashian from 2007 to 2009, with their breakup attributed to his infidelity. She later announced her engagement to Lenny Santiago, a music executive at Jay-Z’s Roc Nation label, in 2015, but they called it off later that year. In 2016, Bailon became engaged to musician Israel Houghton after six months of dating. They married in Paris on November 11, 2016, and Bailon became a stepmother to Houghton’s four children from his previous marriage.

