Andrew Tate’s Romania Homes Raided as Inquiry Widens

Romanian police have searched the houses of controversial influencer Andrew Tate as part of an investigation into new allegations against him.

The internet personality was already awaiting trial for rape and human trafficking, but could potentially now face additional charges of sex with, and trafficking in, underage persons, as well as money-laundering and attempting to influence witnesses, prosecutors say.

Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan, who have a massive following on social media, have denied all previous charges against them.

They were first detained in Romania in December 2022, then released from house arrest in August 2023.

According to a statement from DIICOT, the special prosecution service of the Romanian Organised Crime Directorate, four houses were searched on Wednesday morning in the capital, Bucharest, and in Ilfov county.

The BBC understands that this investigation relates to Andrew Tate and that these investigations have been going on for some time.

In an apparent response to the raid, the influencer posted on X (formerly Twitter): “The Matrix is real. And they have a tried and true playbook.

“Slander is their number one tool and the process is the punishment. But unfortunately for them, Good always wins in the end.”

Andrew Tate is a self-described misogynist and was previously banned from social media platforms for expressing misogynistic views.

He has repeatedly claimed Romanian prosecutors have no evidence against him and there is a conspiracy to silence him.

The Tate brothers, former kickboxers who are dual UK-US nationals, are accused of exploiting women via an adult content business, which prosecutors allege operated as a criminal group.

Two female Romanian associates were also named alongside the brothers in an indictment published in June last year, and seven alleged victims were identified.

The internet personalities are also wanted in the UK in connection with separate and unrelated sexual offences allegedly committed there.

