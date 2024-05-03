Andrew Wiggins Siblings: The Basketball Legacy of a Family

Andrew Wiggins is a Canadian professional basketball player who currently plays for the Golden State Warriors in the NBA.

He was selected 1st overall in the 2014 NBA Draft by the Cleveland Cavaliers, becoming the second Canadian player to be drafted 1st overall after Anthony Bennett in 2013.

Wiggins was then traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2014 as part of a three-team deal that sent Kevin Love to the Cavaliers.

He won the NBA Rookie of the Year award in the 2014-15 season after averaging 16.9 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game.

Throughout his 9-year NBA career, Wiggins has averaged 13.2 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game.

He secured his first NBA championship with the Golden State Warriors in 2022.

Wiggins is known by several nicknames including Maple Jordan, Junior Jordan and The Prospect.

Siblings

Wiggins has five siblings, two brothers named Nick Wiggins and Mitchell Wiggins Jr., and three sisters named Stephanie Wiggins, Angelica Wiggins and Taya Wiggins.

Nick Wiggins, the elder brother, played college basketball at Wichita State University and professionally in the NBA G-League and overseas.

Mitchell Wiggins Jr. played college basketball at Southeastern University, pursued a master’s degree in business administration, and is now involved in Andrew’s business ventures.

The three sisters, Stephanie, Angelica and Taya, also attended the same high school as their brothers and shared a passion for basketball.

The Wiggins family is known for their close bond and shared love for the sport of basketball.

Parents

Wiggins’ parents are Marita Payne-Wiggins and Mitchell Wiggins.

Marita is a former Olympic track and field sprinter who represented Canada in the 1984 Summer Olympics, winning two silver medals.

Mitchell is a former NBA player who had a career spanning several years, notably playing for the Houston Rockets and winning an NBA championship with them in 1994.

College career

Wiggins played college basketball at the University of Kansas.

During his freshman year at Kansas, he averaged 17.1 points per game, 5.9 rebounds per game and made 34.1% of his three-point field goals.

Wiggins was named the Big 12 Freshman of the Year and earned several accolades and honors for his impressive play during his time at Kansas.

Pro career

Wiggins was selected as the first overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft by the Cleveland Cavaliers but was later traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

He won the NBA Rookie of the Year award in the 2014-15 season.

Wiggins currently plays for the Golden State Warriors and won his first NBA championship with them in 2022.

He signed a four-year contract extension worth $109 million with the Warriors in 2022.

Throughout his career, Wiggins has been known for his scoring ability, defensive skills and three-point shooting prowess.