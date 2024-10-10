Andrew Zimmern Net Worth

Andrew Zimmern, an American television personality, chef, author, and food critic, boasts an impressive net worth of $14 million. Known for his adventurous spirit and love for unconventional cuisines, Zimmern gained widespread fame as the co-creator, host, and consulting producer of the popular Travel Channel series Bizarre Foods with Andrew Zimmern. His dynamic career in the culinary world has seen him become a household name and a respected figure in the food industry.

Andrew Zimmern Salary

Zimmern’s financial success is largely attributed to his television work, earning $35,000 per episode of Bizarre Foods. Over the course of 13 seasons, his earnings from the show alone contributed significantly to his wealth.

Early Life

Born on July 4, 1961, in New York City, Andrew Scott Zimmern grew up in a Jewish family and developed a passion for cooking early on. At just 14 years old, he began formal culinary training, which set him on a path to becoming a world-renowned chef. Zimmern attended Vassar College and later contributed his culinary talents to some of New York’s finest restaurants, working in roles such as executive chef and general manager.

Career

Zimmern’s career took a dramatic turn after he relocated to Minnesota to seek treatment for drug and alcohol addiction. During his recovery, he became the executive chef at Café Un Deux Trois in Minneapolis, where his innovative menus received widespread acclaim. His work at the restaurant earned him high praise from local publications such as the St. Paul Pioneer Press, the Minneapolis Star Tribune, and Mpls.St.Paul Magazine.

In 1997, Zimmern transitioned from restaurant operations to focus on broader food-related ventures. He became a prominent figure in national charity events and food festivals, including the prestigious Food and Wine Magazine’s Aspen Festival and the James Beard House in New York City. His culinary expertise and unique approach to food also led him to lecture on Chinese cuisine as a guest of the People’s Republic of China.

In 2006, Zimmern’s culinary explorations went global when Bizarre Foods with Andrew Zimmern premiered on the Travel Channel. The show followed Zimmern as he explored exotic and often unconventional foods from various cultures around the world. It ran for 13 seasons and spawned multiple spinoffs, including Andrew Zimmern’s Bizarre World and Bizarre Foods America. In 2017, Zimmern launched The Zimmern List, which earned him a Daytime Emmy nomination. He further expanded his television presence with the 2020 MSNBC series What’s Eating America, which tackled the intersection of food and politics.

Zimmern’s contributions to the culinary world have earned him numerous accolades, including multiple James Beard Awards for Outstanding TV Food Personality in 2010, 2012, 2013, and 2017.

Author and Food Writer

Beyond television, Andrew Zimmern is also an accomplished author and food writer. He has written several books, including The Bizarre Truth: Culinary Misadventures Around the Globe (2010), Andrew Zimmern’s Bizarre World of Food: Brains, Bugs, and Blood Sausage (2011), and Andrew Zimmern’s Field Guide to Exceptionally Weird, Wild, and Wonderful Foods (2012). His literary works showcase his extensive travels and experiences with diverse foods, while his 2019 novel AZ and the Lost City of Ophir: Alliance of World Explorers highlights his storytelling abilities beyond the culinary field.

Zimmern also contributes regularly to Minneapolis-St. Paul Magazine and Delta Sky Magazine as an editor, while his freelance writing has appeared in numerous other publications. His expertise extends to being a spokesman for Travel Leaders and Elite Destination Homes, as well as a contributor to SuperTarget’s meal adventure guide.

Entrepreneurial Ventures

Andrew Zimmern’s entrepreneurial spirit is evident through his successful business ventures. He created his own line of spice blends and seasonings in collaboration with Badia Spices. These blends, with flavors like “Moroccan Moon” and “Madras Curry,” reflect Zimmern’s love for global cuisines.

In 2018, Zimmern opened his own restaurant, Lucky Cricket, in St. Louis Park, Minnesota, offering Chinese cuisine. The restaurant quickly became a popular spot for those seeking authentic and adventurous food experiences.

Personal Life

Zimmern’s path to success wasn’t without challenges. He struggled with severe alcohol and drug addiction, which led to homelessness for about a year. During that time, Zimmern survived by selling women’s purses on the streets of New York. In 1992, he sought help at the Hazelden Treatment Center in Minnesota, marking the beginning of his recovery. Today, Zimmern remains an active volunteer at Hazelden, giving back to the community that helped him reclaim his life.

Zimmern was married to Rishia from 2002 to 2018, and together they have a son, Noah.

