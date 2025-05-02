KQ Names New Boeing 737 After Long-Serving Staff Member Caroline Ndonga

Kenya Airways has named its newest aircraft, a Boeing 737, in honour of Caroline Ndonga, the airline’s Station Manager in Burundi.

The move is a recognition of her 20 years of service and dedication to operational excellence.

In a statement released on Friday, May 2, 2025, Kenya Airways praised Ndonga for her leadership and commitment to safety and efficiency. The airline described her as a symbol of quiet strength and reliability.

“Caroline Ndonga, our Station Manager in Burundi, has become a beacon of operational excellence. She started her journey as a Security Agent and has grown into one of our most trusted ground operations leaders,” the airline said.

The airline noted that the newly acquired Boeing 737 will help boost service delivery, improve reliability, and expand its reach. Kenya Airways said the aircraft comes at a time when the airline is focused on modernizing its fleet and strengthening its core values—safety, people, and purpose.

Ndonga’s station in Burundi has been one of the most complex, facing challenges such as limited access to regulatory training, language barriers, and changing local conditions. Despite these, she has always stepped up to lead her team and find solutions.

“When essential training was not available, she took it upon herself to train the team. When systems failed, she ensured work continued with accountability and care,” KQ said, adding that her leadership has improved safety performance and sparked a positive culture change.

Kenya Airways said naming the aircraft after Ndonga is more than a symbolic gesture. It reflects the values she upholds and the example she sets.

“This isn’t just a name on a plane—it’s a story of impact,” said Kenya Airways Group Managing Director and CEO Allan Kilavuka. “Caroline shows us that true leadership is found in everyday actions, especially when no one is watching.”

In response, Ndonga said the recognition is not just a personal achievement but a team success.

“This honour belongs to the whole team. It’s a reminder that the work we do behind the scenes matters. When we put safety first, we all fly higher,” she said.