Andrey Rublev, born on October 20, 1997, in Moscow, is a prominent Russian professional tennis player.

He reached a career-high ATP singles ranking of No. 5 in September 2021 and has won 16 ATP singles titles, including two Masters 1000 events in 2023 and 2024.

Rublev has also secured a gold medal in mixed doubles at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

He is currently ranked No. 9 and has a career record of 335 wins to 185 losses.

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Andrey has a half-sister named Anna Arina Marenko, born on January 2, 1992.

She is a former professional tennis player who achieved a highest WTA singles ranking of 411 and has since transitioned to coaching.

Despite her support for Rublev’s career, he prefers that she does not attend his matches due to past tensions during competitions.

Anna has also expressed her pride in Rublev’s dedication to tennis, stating that she was not ready to match his level of commitment.

Career

Rublev began playing tennis at a young age and quickly made a name for himself in junior competitions, winning the 2014 Australian Open junior singles title, which showcased his potential early on.

He turned professional in 2014 and started competing on the ATP Challenger Tour, gaining valuable experience and building his ranking.

Rublev had a breakthrough year in 2017 when he reached the quarter-finals of the US Open, significantly boosting his ranking and finishing the year ranked No. 39.

Over the next few years, he continued to improve his game and climb the rankings, establishing himself as a formidable player on all surfaces, particularly excelling on hard courts.

So far, Rublev has won 16 ATP singles titles, including two Masters 1000 titles at Monte-Carlo in 2023 and Madrid in 2024.

These victories are significant as they place him among the top players in the world.

He has also reached the quarter-finals of Grand Slam tournaments multiple times, including at the Australian Open in 2021, the French Open in 2020, Wimbledon in 2021, and the US Open in 2017.

In addition to his individual successes, Rublev was part of the Russian team that won the Davis Cup in 2021, where his contributions were crucial in securing the title.

He also achieved a notable milestone at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, held in 2021 due to the pandemic, by winning a gold medal in mixed doubles alongside his partner Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.

Rublev is currently ranked No. 9 in the ATP singles rankings and continues to be a strong contender in major tournaments.

Accolades

Rublev’s accolades include 16 ATP singles titles, with significant victories such as the Monte-Carlo Masters in 2023 and the Madrid Open in 2024.

He won a gold medal in mixed doubles at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and contributed to Russia’s Davis Cup win in 2021, where he was named the tournament’s most valuable player.

Rublev has reached the quarter-finals of all four Grand Slam tournaments, making him the only player in history to lose his first ten quarter-finals.

Additionally, he is the first player to win 40 or more matches every year this decade.