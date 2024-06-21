Andy Cohen Net Worth 2024

Andy Cohen is an American television executive, personality, and writer with a net worth of $50 million. He is widely recognized as the host and executive producer of the late-night talk show “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen,” which debuted in 2009. Additionally, he created and executive produced several hit reality TV shows, including “The Real Housewives” franchise, “Project Runway,” and “Queer Eye.” Cohen is also a best-selling author and an influential advocate for LGBTQ+ rights.

Andy Cohen Net Worth $50 Million Date of Birth June 2, 1968 Place of Birth St. Louis, Missouri Nationality American Profession Television Executive, Personality, Writer

Early Life

Andy Cohen was born Andrew Joseph Cohen on June 2, 1968, in St. Louis, Missouri, to Evelyn and Lou Cohen. He has a sister named Emily Rosenfeld, a jewelry designer. Andy attended Clayton High School and later graduated from Boston University in 1990 with a degree in broadcast journalism. During college, he wrote for the student newspaper, “The Daily Free Press.”

TV Career

Cohen began his television career as an intern at CBS News, where he worked alongside Julie Chen. Over ten years at CBS, he climbed the ranks to become a senior producer for “The Early Show” and contributed to “48 Hours.” In 2000, he left CBS to become the VP of programming at Trio, a cable channel. Five years later, he joined Bravo, playing a pivotal role in transforming it into a reality TV powerhouse.

In 2009, Cohen started hosting the late-night talk show “Watch What Happens Live,” which airs weekdays at midnight. He resigned as Bravo’s Executive Vice President of Original Programming and Development in 2013 but continued hosting the talk show and writing a popular blog on BravoTv.com. In 2013, he declined to co-host the Miss Universe pageant in Russia due to the country’s anti-gay laws but had previously hosted Miss USA and Miss Universe pageants from 2011 to 2013.

Cohen authored the best-selling book “Most Talkative: Stories from the Front Lines of Pop Culture” in 2012, which appeared on the “New York Times” Best Seller list. His second memoir, “The Andy Cohen Diaries: A Deep Look at a Shallow Year,” published in 2014, was also a bestseller. Cohen expanded his media presence by launching “Radio Andy” on SiriusXM Channel 102 in 2015, where he curates playlists and hosts live broadcasts. He also co-hosted “NBC’s New Year’s Eve” with Carson Daly and began a national tour with Anderson Cooper for their stage show “AC2.”

In May 2017, Cohen hosted a revival of the game show “Love Connection” on Fox, which was renewed for a second season. Later that year, he replaced Kathy Griffin as the co-host of CNN’s New Year’s Eve coverage with Anderson Cooper. He has appeared in TV shows like “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt,” “Riverdale,” and as a guest judge on “RuPaul’s Drag Race.” Cohen also voices Isaac Calderon in Marvel’s “Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur,” which premiered in 2023.

Accolades

Throughout his career, Andy Cohen has won several awards, including an Emmy in 2010 for his work as an executive producer on “Top Chef” and two Peabody Awards for his work on “The N-Word” documentary and “Project Runway.” He has been featured on “TV Guide’s” Power List, “GQ” magazine’s “25 Best Dressed Men of the Year,” and “Out Magazine’s” list of the “Most Powerful Gay People.” In 2019, Cohen received the Vito Russo Award at the 30th GLAAD Media Awards.

Personal Life

As the first openly gay host of an American late-night talk show, Andy Cohen has been a trailblazer in the entertainment industry. He welcomed his son, Benjamin Allen Cohen, via surrogate in February 2019, and his daughter, Lucy, was born in April 2022. Cohen was diagnosed with COVID-19 on March 21, 2020, but has since recovered.

Real Estate Portfolio

Andy’s real estate investments include a significant presence in New York City and the Hamptons. In 2003, he purchased a unit in a West Village building at 2 Horatio Street, eventually acquiring and combining three additional units into one contiguous apartment, now valued at $6-8 million. In 2019, Cohen bought a half-acre oceanfront lot in Amagansett, Hamptons, for $5.4 million, which originally had an asking price of $6 million. In 2022, he acquired a New York City penthouse for $18.3 million.

