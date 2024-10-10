Andy Richter Net Worth

Andy Richter, a versatile American actor, writer, comedian, producer, and late-night talk show announcer/sidekick, has amassed a net worth of $4 million. Over the years, he has gained recognition for his comedic talent and has contributed to numerous television shows, films, and animated projects. Though he initially rose to fame as Conan O’Brien’s sidekick, Andy has since become a beloved figure in Hollywood, known for his engaging roles and witty personality.

Early Life

Andy Richter, born Paul Andrew Richter on October 28, 1966, in Grand Rapids, Michigan, was raised in Yorkville, Illinois, after his parents divorced when he was four. His mother, Glenda, was a kitchen cabinet designer, and his father, Laurence, taught Russian at Indiana University. Andy attended Yorkville High School, graduating in 1984, before pursuing film studies at Columbia College Chicago.

Richter’s career started in production, working as a production assistant on commercials in Chicago. His comedic journey began when he joined Improv Olympic, leading him to perform at the Annoyance Theatre. His breakthrough came when he landed a role in The Real Live Brady Bunch in New York, where he caught the attention of writer Robert Smigel, leading to his role on Late Night with Conan O’Brien.

Late Night with Conan O’Brien

In 1993, Richter became a household name as Conan O’Brien’s sidekick on Late Night with Conan O’Brien, appearing in over 1,200 episodes until his departure in 2000. His comedic timing and charm made him an integral part of the show’s success. While still on Late Night, Andy ventured into films, making appearances in movies like Cabin Boy (1994), The Thin Pink Line (1998), and guest-starring on various TV shows.

Andy Richter TV Shows and Movies

After leaving Late Night, Andy pursued acting, starring in the short-lived yet critically acclaimed series Andy Richter Controls the Universe (2002–2003) and later Quintuplets (2004–2005). He also appeared in popular films such as Elf (2003), Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby (2006), Semi-Pro (2008), and guest-starred on hit TV shows including Arrested Development and Will & Grace.

In addition to acting, Richter became well-known for his voice work. He voiced Mort in the Madagascar film series and its spin-offs. His work in animation extended to shows like All Hail King Julien and The Penguins of Madagascar, earning him multiple award nominations.

Return to Late-Night

Andy returned to his role as Conan O’Brien’s sidekick when O’Brien hosted The Tonight Show in 2009 and continued with him to the TBS show Conan (2010–2021). Beyond his role on Conan, Richter ventured into podcasting, hosting The Three Questions with Andy Richter starting in 2019, where he continues to showcase his interviewing and comedic talents.

Personal Life

Andy married actress Sarah Thyre in 1994, and they had two children, William and Mercy. The couple separated in 2019 after 27 years of marriage. Throughout his life, Andy has been an advocate for social causes, notably sharing a personal story about the importance of Planned Parenthood in his life. He has remained a staunch supporter of reproductive rights and other progressive causes.

Andy Richter Awards

Throughout his career, Richter has earned multiple awards and nominations. His work on Late Night with Conan O’Brien garnered him several Primetime Emmy nominations for Outstanding Writing, along with numerous Writers Guild of America nominations. His voice acting earned him Daytime Emmy nominations for his role in All Hail King Julien.

Real Estate

In 2013, Andy and Sarah purchased a home in Burbank, California, for $1.225 million. After their divorce, Sarah received the property, which she listed for sale in 2023 for $2 million.

