Anjelica Huston Siblings: A Look at the Actress’ Family

Anjelica Huston is an American actress, director and model known for her distinctive and eccentric roles.

She has received numerous accolades, including an Academy Award and a Golden Globe Award.

Huston is the daughter of acclaimed director John Huston and the granddaughter of actor Walter Huston.

She made her film debut in her father’s 1969 movie, A Walk with Love and Death, but her breakthrough role came in 1985 when she won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in Prizzi’s Honor, also directed by her father.

Huston went on to receive critical acclaim for her roles in films such as Crimes and Misdemeanors, The Grifters, The Addams Family and Manhattan Murder Mystery.

She has also directed several films, including Bastard Out of Carolina and Agnes Browne.

In addition to her acting and directing work, Huston has also been a successful model, working with renowned photographers like Richard Avedon and David Bailey.

Siblings

Anjelica’s older brother Tony Huston is also an actor and filmmaker who has appeared in films like The Maltese Falcon and The Asphalt Jungle.

He has collaborated with his father John Huston on several projects.

Anjelica’s younger maternal half-sister Allegra Huston was born to Anjelica’s mother, Ricki Soma and her second husband, Lord John Julius Norwich.

Allegra is a writer and has published several books, including a memoir called Say My Name.

Anjelica’s younger paternal half-brother Danny Huston is also an acclaimed actor and director who has starred in films such as The Constant Gardener, Children of Men and Wonder Woman.

He has directed movies like The Proposition and The Last Photograph.

Anjelica’s adopted older brother Pablo Huston was adopted by Anjelica’s father, John Huston, and his fourth wife, Celeste Holm, but not much is publicly known about Pablo’s life and career.

Career

Huston has had a remarkable and acclaimed career spanning over four decades in the entertainment industry:

She made her acting debut in 1969 in her father John Huston’s film, A Walk with Love and Death, though her performance was panned.

Huston’s breakthrough role came in 1985 when she won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in Prizzi’s Honor, also directed by her father.

She went on to receive critical acclaim for her roles in films such as Crimes and Misdemeanors, The Grifters, The Addams Family and Manhattan Murder Mystery.

Huston has also ventured into directing and producing, helming films like Bastard Out of Carolina and Agnes Browne.

In addition to her acting and directing work, she has been a successful model, working with renowned photographers like Richard Avedon and David Bailey.

Huston has collaborated multiple times with acclaimed director Wes Anderson, appearing in films like The Royal Tenenbaums, The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou and The Darjeeling Limited.

Awards and accolades

Huston has received numerous awards and accolades throughout her acclaimed career:

She won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in the 1985 film Prizzi’s Honor, making her the third generation of her family to win an Oscar after her father John Huston and grandfather Walter Huston.

Huston has received additional Academy Award nominations for her roles in Enemies, A Love Story and The Grifters.

She has also won a Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Television Film for her work in the 2004 miniseries Iron Jawed Angels.

Huston has been nominated for 6 Primetime Emmy Awards, including for her performances in the TV movies Lonesome Dove, The Mists of Avalon and Medium.

Additionally, she has won 3 BAFTA Award nominations for Best Supporting Actress for Crimes and Misdemeanors and Manhattan Murder Mystery.

Huston has been recognized by numerous other prestigious awards, including the Cannes Film Festival, the National Society of Film Critics, the New York Film Critics Circle, and the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

In 2010, she was awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.