Anthony Anderson Siblings: Meet Derrick Bowman, Debra and Kim

Anthony Anderson is an American actor, comedian and game show host born on August 15, 1970, in Compton, California.

He gained fame for his leading roles in television shows such as Black-ish, K-Ville and Law & Order.

Anthony has also had significant roles in films like Me, Myself & Irene, Kangaroo Jack, The Departed and Transformers.

He is currently hosting the Fox game show, We Are Family, and has served as a regular judge on Iron Chef America.

Anthony was married to Alvina Stewart from 1999 to 2023 and has two children.

He has been active in diabetes awareness and has served as an honorary member of Omega Psi Phi fraternity since 2020.

In 2023, Anthony was ordered to pay more than $200,000 a year in spousal support to his ex-wife as part of their divorce settlement.

He has also faced allegations of rape and sexual assault, with charges being dropped in 2004 and no charges being filed in 2018 due to lack of evidence.

Siblings

Anthony has three siblings, namely Derrick Bowman, Debra and Kim.

Derrick is a trauma nurse and has appeared on the HGTV show Celebrity IOU, where Anthony surprised him with a home renovation.

The actor is very close to his brother and has shared emotional moments with him during the show.

Anthony’s nickname growing up was Tugga, and he has spoken publicly about his struggles with type 2 diabetes and his involvement in diabetes awareness.

Parents

Anthony was raised by his mother, Doris Bowman and late stepfather, Sterling Bowman.

Doris has been a constant presence in Anderson’s career, appearing on several TV shows with him and even hosting game shows together.

She has also been a source of inspiration for Anthony, with her green thumb and love for gardening being passed down to him.

Anthony has referred to himself as a ‘mama’s boy’ and has spoken fondly about their close relationship.

Doris has become a celebrity in her own right, with her comedic timing and no-nonsense attitude making her a fan favorite.

Also Read: Kyrie Irving Siblings: All About Asia and London Irving

Career

Anthony is best known for his leading roles in television shows such as Black-ish, K-Ville and Law & Order.

He has also had significant roles in films like Me, Myself & Irene, Kangaroo Jack, The Departed and Transformers.

Anthony began his TV career in a commercial when he was five and earned a talent scholarship to Howard University.

He made his feature-film debut in 1999’s Life, and hosted the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards in 2024.

Anthony is also involved in diabetes awareness and has been active in raising funds for the Alzheimer’s Association.

He is an honorary member of Omega Psi Phi fraternity and was inducted in 2020.

Anthony was married to Alvina Stewart from 1999 to 2023 and has two children.

In 2023, he was ordered to pay more than $200,000 a year in spousal support as part of their divorce settlement.

He has also faced allegations of rape and sexual assault, with charges being dropped in 2004 and no charges being filed in 2018 due to lack of evidence.

Personal life

Anthony was married to Alvina Stewart and they share two children, Kyra, who is 28 years old, and Nathan, who is 24 years old.

Kyra, the older daughter, has appeared with her father at events and is a birth and postpartum doula based in Houston.

Nathan, Anthony’s son, has pursued acting and has been in series like Richie Rich, All About the Washingtons and Act Your Age.

Despite not being cast as Andre Jr. on Black-ish, Nathan made a cameo on the show as Cousin Dante in 2015.

He has also shown interest in music, sharing song clips on his Instagram.

Anthony has been actively involved in his children’s lives, offering advice to his son about hard work, authenticity and resilience in the entertainment industry.