Anthony Davis Siblings: Meet Lesha Davis and Twin Sister Antoinette Davis

Anthony Davis is an American professional basketball player for the Los Angeles Lakers in the National Basketball Association (NBA).

He has had a successful career, earning numerous accolades. He is a nine-time NBA All-Star and has been named to four All-NBA First Teams and five NBA All-Defensive Teams.

Davis won the 2020 NBA Finals with the Lakers and was named to the NBA 75th Anniversary Team in 2021.

He has also won gold medals with the United States national team in the 2012 Olympics and the 2014 World Cup.

In his college career, Davis played for the Kentucky Wildcats, where he was a consensus national player of the year and won the NCAA championship.

Siblings

Anthony has two sisters. His twin sister, Antoinette Davis, is also his sibling, although they are not identical twins.

Antoinette is significantly shorter than Anthony, standing at 5’8″ compared to Anthony’s 6’10” height.

Anthony also has an older sister named Lesha Davis.

Lesha played college basketball at Daley College in Chicago and was even drafted by the Harlem Globetrotters.

Anthony and Lesha had a close relationship growing up, similar to basketball siblings Cheryl and Reggie Miller.

College career

Davis played college basketball for the Kentucky Wildcats in the 2011-2012 season.

During his freshman year, he was a dominant force, earning numerous accolades and records.

Davis was a consensus national player of the year and the consensus national defensive player of the year.

He set multiple records, including the Kentucky single-season blocked shots record, the SEC freshman record for blocked shots and the NCAA Division I freshman record for blocked shots.

Davis also won the SEC Player of the Year, SEC Freshman of the Year, and the Associated Press Player of the Year awards.

He averaged 14.2 points, 10.4 rebounds, and 4.7 blocks per game. He had 20 double-doubles and led the nation in blocks per game.

Davis helped Kentucky reach the 2012 NCAA Championship game, where they defeated Kansas.

He had a poor shooting performance but made up for it with 16 rebounds, 6 blocks, 5 assists and 3 steals.

Kentucky won the title, and Davis was named Player of the Year by the Associated Press.

Davis was drafted first overall by the New Orleans Hornets (now Pelicans) in the 2012 NBA draft and later played for the Los Angeles Lakers, helping them win the 2020 NBA title.

NBA career

Davis has had a highly successful NBA career since being drafted 1st overall by the New Orleans Hornets (now Pelicans) in 2012.

He is a 9-time NBA All-Star and 4-time All-NBA First Team selection. Davis has also been selected to the NBA All-Defensive Team 5 times.

He won the 2020 NBA Finals with the Los Angeles Lakers in his first season with the team and was named to the NBA 75th Anniversary Team in 2021.

Davis also won the inaugural NBA Cup with the Lakers in 2023.

Throughout his career, Davis has averaged 24.7 points, 12.6 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game.

He has earned over $227 million in NBA salary as of 2023, making him one of the highest-paid players in the league.

Davis holds several impressive records, including being the youngest player to score at least 59 points in an NBA game.

He won the NBA All-Star Game MVP in 2017 after setting the scoring record with 52 points.

Davis has established himself as one of the most dominant big men in the NBA, known for his stifling defense and prolific scoring.

He has been a driving force for the Lakers since being traded there in 2019, helping the team end a 6-year playoff drought and win the 2020 title in his first season with the team.

Personal life

Davis is currently married to Marlen Polanco Davis. The couple has been married since September 2021.

Prior to his marriage, he dated WNBA player Brittney Griner in 2015. However, their relationship was short-lived and ended that same year.

Davis and Marlen Polanco met sometime before 2017, as their relationship began that year.

After 4 years of dating, Davis proposed to Marlen in 2021. They tied the knot on September 18, 2021.

Together, Davis and Marlen have three children – a daughter named Nala and two sons whose names have not been publicly revealed.

Marlen is 5’5″ tall and of Dominican ancestry.

She prefers to keep a low profile and remain out of the spotlight, despite being married to an NBA superstar.