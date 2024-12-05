Anti Riot Police Deployed at DCI HQs After Kiambu Senator Thang’wa Summoned

Dozens of anti riot police were Thursday December 5 deployed outside the Directorate of Criminal Investigations ahead of the arrival of Kiambu Senator Karungo Thang’wa for grilling in relation to Limuru funeral chaos.

Also expected at the offices for grilling is former Limuru MP Peter Mwathi.

More police were deployed outside the Mazingira Building in anticipation of possible chaos, police said.

Plain clothes police officers harassed some journalists who had camped outside DCI saying they were not wanted there.

Police authorities condemned the incident saying it was isolated and not their policy to harass journalists.

Water cannons were also deployed there.

Thang’wa and a group of leaders allied to former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua are under probe over the chaos.

Thang’wa appeared before detectives in Nyeri on Wednesday but was asked to report to Nairobi on Thursday prompting the heavy deployment and after a crowd appeared in Nyeri to meet the senator and started to chant anti-President William Ruto songs.

Thang’wa who was accompanied by a group of leaders termed the summons as intimidation by the government

Mwathi confirmed he had been summoned by DCI.

Police announced last Friday investigations into an incident where goons invaded a funeral event in Limuru and destroyed property are ongoing.

So far, a number of leaders who were present have been summoned for grilling as part of the probe into the Thursday November 28 afternoon incident.

Gachagua escaped unharmed from the event.

Several mourners were injured in the drama.

Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Mohamed Amin said they are investigating the incident.

Gachagua, who on Thursday accused the state of sponsoring violence against him with the intention of killing him, was attending the burial of Erastus Nduati, 23, at Bibirioni village in Kiambu County’s Limuru constituency.