Anti-riot Police Patrol Major Towns in Anticipation of ‘Nane Nane’ Protests 

Police mounted roadblocks and patrolled Nairobi and major towns’ streets in anticipation of Nane Nane protests.

A teargas was lobbed on a crowd near Archives on Thursday morning to disperse them, witnesses and police said.

Police also dispersed a group in Meru town sparking running battles.

Anti-riot police patrolled major streets and mounted roadblocks on roads leading to State House in Nairobi and other State Lodges.

They inspected motorists and pedestrians headed there. Some were turned away.

Police also mounted roadblocks on major routes leading to Nairobi.

More officers were sent to towns near Nairobi. These towns have been experiencing violence in the past protests.

They include Ongata Rongai, Kitengela, Ruiru, Githurai and Machakos.

Acting Inspector General of Police Gilbert Masengeli said they are in charge of issues for now.

He warned against thuggery in the protests saying they will deal with any criminal elements.

Thika Road, which normally experiences heavy traffic as people get into the city, had few vehicles and pedestrians.

City traders who open their businesses early also kept off the CBD, with many shops along streets such as Tom Mboya, Moi Avenue and Luthuli Avenue remaining closed.

Anti-riot police officers were also patrolling the streets, some in vehicles as others stood at the junctions of streets in the city.

Several police vehicles were stationed on Kimathi Street and Kenyatta Avenue, which have been the epicentre of confrontations between the police and protesters.

Some officers could be seen instructing public transport vehicles to stop dropping passengers near the I&M Building on Kenyatta Avenue.

Witnesses said there were movements of anti-riot personnel on Nairobi-Namanga highway and Nairobi-Nakuru highway.

The routes have in the past been affected by the protests and hence disrupted crucial traffic flow.

Most higher learning institutions have postponed planned examination as a precaution to the protests.

Police commanders had been summoned to Nairobi to plan on how to address the issue, if and when it happens.

The strategy is to disperse any gathering.

In Nairobi, anti-riot teams were deployed braving morning cold experienced.

Masengeli Wednesday warned that the planned anti-government demonstrations dubbed ‘#NaneNaneMarch’ could be infiltrated by goons, threatening the country’s security.

He however said they have mobilized enough personnel to deal with any such situation.

“Already, our intelligence reports indicate that there are heightened security threats to the country, with criminals planning to infiltrate tomorrow’s demonstrations and commit further crimes. In anticipation, we have ensured adequate deployment of security personnel.”

“However, members of public are advised to take extra caution while in crowded areas that are likely to turn riotous,” he said.

Masengeli said police will not hesitate to engage the marauders out to cause chaos.

He said Kenyans are at liberty to demonstrate peacefully.

“In brief, all those planning to exercise their rights of participation in public demonstrations, presenting petitions or assembling should do so in compliance with the attendant laws.”

He said past protests have been peaceful before they were infiltrated by goons.

“The initial demonstrations held in June were peaceful but subsequent protests morphed into riots, with looters destroying and stealing property,” he said.

“Our intelligence reports indicate that there are security threats to the country with criminals planning to infiltrate tomorrow’s demonstrations and commit further crimes. In anticipation, we have ensured adequate deployment of personnel.”

He said whereas citizens have rights to demonstrate and hold public processions, Article 24 (1) (d) of the Constitution calls for “the need to ensure that the enjoyment of rights and fundamental freedoms by any individual does not prejudice the rights and fundamental freedoms of others”.

While urging members of the public to exercise vigilance during the protests, Masengeli cautioned protesters against trespassing on protected land like the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) and State House.

“All those planning to exercise their rights of participation in the protests should do so in compliance with the law,” he said.

“Kenya (as a) country is all we have. Every one of us therefore has a responsibility to keep our country safe.”

He spoke at his office when he briefed the media on their plans to address the planned protests.