Anton Du Beke Siblings: All About Stephen and Veronica

Anthony Paul Beke, known as Anton Du Beke, is a British ballroom and Latin dancer, author and television presenter.

He gained fame as a professional dancer and judge on the BBC One show Strictly Come Dancing.

Du Beke began dancing at 14 and has been a prominent figure in the dance community since.

He is married to Hannah Summers and has twins, George and Henrietta.

Recently, Du Beke has been involved in a misconduct probe related to past comments made to a former dance partner, Laila Rouass.

Siblings

Anton has two younger siblings, a sister named Veronica, who is 53, and a brother named Stephen, who is 43.

The siblings have remained close over the years, with Veronica playing a pivotal role in Anton’s early interest in dancing by bringing him to her dance lessons.

Their upbringing was marked by a challenging family environment due to their father’s alcoholism and abusive behavior, which Anton has publicly discussed.

Career

Du Beke began his journey in the world of dance at the age of 14.

He turned professional in his late teens, competing in various ballroom and Latin dance competitions.

Throughout his career, he formed a successful partnership with fellow dancer Erin Boag, which began in 1997.

Together, they won numerous awards and accolades for their performances, including triumphing in the Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour in 2007.

Their extensive touring across the UK showcased their exceptional dance skills and innovative choreography, solidifying their reputation in the dance community.

In 2004, Du Beke joined the BBC One show Strictly Come Dancing as one of the original professional dancers.

Also Read: Bradley Whitford Siblings: All About David and Joanie Whitford

Over the years, he has become a beloved fixture on the show, partnering with various celebrity contestants.

His talent and charisma have led him to reach the finals multiple times, notably in 2015 and 2019.

In 2021, Du Beke transitioned to the role of a judge on the show, where he brings his wealth of experience and expertise to the judging panel, further enhancing his connection with the audience.

Beyond Strictly Come Dancing, he has hosted his own television shows, including Anton Du Beke: Ballroom Bonanza and Anton & Erin… Christmas from the Royal Albert Hall.

In 2017, Du Beke showcased his musical talents by releasing a music album titled From the Top.

Additionally, he is an accomplished author, having published several books, including his autobiography One Enchanted Evening and various dance instruction books.

Du Beke has also made guest appearances on popular television programs such as This Morning, Loose Women, and The Jonathan Ross Show.

Awards and accolades

Du Beke has received several awards and accolades throughout his career, particularly for his work on Strictly Come Dancing.

Notably, he won the National Television Award for Best Judge in 2022, marking his first major award as a judge on the show.

This recognition came after years of being a professional dancer on the program since its inception in 2004.

In 2023, Du Beke was also honored as the Best TV Judge at the Entertainment Daily Awards, winning by a significant margin with 52% of the vote, highlighting his popularity among viewers.

These awards reflect his impact and contribution to the show, where he has become a beloved figure.

Personal life

Du Beke is married to Hannah Summers, a businesswoman and Chief Marketing Officer at AdaptiveMobile.

The couple met in 2011 at Wentworth Golf Club and married in May 2017.

They are parents to twins, George and Henrietta, born on March 30, 2017, after undergoing IVF treatment.

Du Beke has expressed his admiration for Hannah as a mother, emphasizing her nurturing qualities and the joy their children bring to their lives.