Arati to Recruit More Nurses, Doctors Over Shortage 

Authorities in Kisii say more health staff are set for recruitment to shore up the existing shortage.

County Health Executive Ronald Nyakweba said already plans are afoot to do an advert for the same.

The advert would be out as early as next week, he told journalists.

“Recruiting more nurses and doctors is testament to our Governor’s effort in increasing access to affordable health care for our people,” stated Nyakweba.

He spoke early Monday when he flagged off drug haul costing Sh68 m to more than 160 hospitals across the County.

Three agencies, among them Kenya Medical Supplies Agency (KEMSA), Global Fund and various supplies, contributed in the procurement of the drugs.

Nyakweba further asked the pharmacists to undertake proper documentation of the drugs to curb theft.

“With the arrivals we don’t expect patients to be referred to chemists in shopping centres for the same,” he said.

Nyakweba said at least 1000 health personnel were promoted during a recent function.