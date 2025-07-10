Arman Tsarukyan Siblings: Meet Artur and Isabella Tsarukyan

Arman Nairovich Tsarukyan, born on October 11, 1996, in Akhalkalaki, Georgia, is an Armenian-Russian professional mixed martial artist.

Raised in a tight-knit Armenian family, Tsarukyan’s early life was shaped by a move to Russia at the age of three, where his father, Nairi Tsarukyan, a successful construction businessman, sought better opportunities.

Arman’s athletic journey began with freestyle wrestling and a decade-long stint in ice hockey with the junior team of Hockey Club Amur, before he transitioned to mixed martial arts (MMA) at age 17.

Known for his relentless work ethic and versatile fighting style, Tsarukyan has risen to prominence as a top contender, balancing a life of luxury afforded by his family’s wealth with the grit required to compete at the elite level of MMA.

Siblings

Arman is the middle child in a family of three siblings, with an older brother, Artur Tsarukyan, and a younger sister, Isabella Tsarukyan.

Artur has played a significant role in Arman’s journey as a fighter.

According to Arman, his brother was instrumental in sparking his interest in combat sports, with childhood scuffles fostering a competitive spirit that carried into his professional career.

Artur also aids in Arman’s training, providing support and motivation as he prepares for high-stakes UFC bouts.

Career

Tsarukyan’s MMA career began in 2015 with a first-round technical knockout victory against Shamil Olokhanov, though he suffered a knockout loss in his second fight to Alexander Belikh.

Undeterred, he embarked on an impressive 12-fight win streak, avenging his loss to Belikh with a first-round submission and compiling a 13-1 record before signing with the UFC.

His UFC debut in 2019 against future lightweight champion Islam Makhachev was a grueling battle that, despite ending in a unanimous decision loss, earned him a Fight of the Night bonus and showcased his potential against elite competition.

Since then, Tsarukyan has built a professional record of 22 wins and 3 losses as of December 2024, with 9 knockouts, 5 submissions, and 8 decisions.

Notable victories include a second-round TKO over Joel Álvarez, a unanimous decision against Damir Ismagulov, a third-round TKO against Joaquim Silva, and a stunning 64-second knockout of Beneil Dariush, which earned him a Performance of the Night bonus.

His most significant win came against former champion Charles Oliveira at UFC 300 in April 2024, securing a split decision despite surviving multiple submission attempts.

However, a controversial incident at UFC 300, where he struck a fan en route to the octagon, led to a $25,000 fine and a nine-month suspension, later reduced to six months with an anti-bullying public service announcement.

Accolades

In his amateur career, Tsarukyan won multiple wrestling and grappling tournaments, earning the title of Master of Sports in wrestling and MMA, and claimed the Russian MMA Championship.

He also secured titles in regional tournaments like the Russian Combat Sambo Championship, the Governor’s Cup 2017, and the Mayor’s Cup 2017, as well as championships at MFP 214 and MFP 209 events.

In the professional realm, Tsarukyan has earned three Performance of the Night bonuses for his finishes against Christos Giagos, Joel Álvarez, and Beneil Dariush, and two Fight of the Night awards for his bouts against Islam Makhachev and Mateusz Gamrot.